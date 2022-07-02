NEET 2022: Admit card expected to release soon, exam on July 17; here's how to download

The NEET 2022 Admit Card will include information such as the examination centre, examination roll number, date of birth, complete name, and so on. Students should be aware that in order to get the NEET UG Admit Card, they must first log in to their NEET account by providing their registration number and date of birth.

NEET, the National Entrance Cumulative Eligibility Test, is expected to release the NEET UG Admit Card 2022 for candidates taking the Undergraduate Medical, Dental Admission test. Candidates will soon be able to access the Admit Card link on the official website neet.nta.nic.in. Students should be aware that after the National Testing Agency, NTA, publishes the NEET UG Admit Card 2022 on the website neet.nta.nic.in, the admit card link will be made available for students to download.

The National Testing Agency will administer the NEET UG Exam 2022 on July 17, 2022. The National Testing Agency has announced that the NEET UG Exam City Intimation Slip would be available on neet.nta.nic.in on June 29, 2022.

Candidates for the NEET UG 2022 Exam who have not yet downloaded their exam city intimation slip can do so on the website. The National Testing Agency, which organises the entrance test for all NEET UG students every year, published the exam city intimation slip. The NEET UG 2022 Admit Card will be available soon.

Candidates can simply follow the simple processes outlined below to obtain their admit card once it is made available.

Visit neet.nta.ac.in for further information.

Navigate to the notices area and choose the admission card download card link.

The applicants must then log in using their credentials.

The admission card will then be displayed on the screen.

Download and save a copy for future reference.

Students should keep it safe since they will need it for the NEET UG Exam 2022, which is scheduled on July 17, 2022.