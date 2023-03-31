NEET 2023: Eligibility criteria for international candidates revised; check notice here

NEET 2023: The National Eligibility Entrance Test, NEET UG 2023 eligibility criteria have been revised for international students. The National Testing Agency has announced the updated qualifying requirements at the official website, neet.nta.nic.in.

The National Eligibility Entrance Test eligibility criteria, NEET UG 2023, have been revised for international students. On March 31, the National Testing Agency, NTA, issued a notice saying the revised eligibility criteria. The formal notice can be accessed at neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates should review the updated eligibility requirements listed below. The NEET 2023 Examination is slated to be held on May 7, 2023.

NEET 2023: know about the eligibility criteria

Following the NTA's official updates, "An Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) will be eligible for admission to the Undergraduate Medical/Dental/Ayurveda/Unani/Siddha/Homeopathy Courses in India subject to the rules/regulations/notifications issued from time to time by the respective regulatory bodies/Counselling Authorities/Admission Authorities following the Policy Decision of Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW).

NEET 2023: know about the registration

NEET UG Registration 2023 is currently underway, and the deadline ends on April 6. Candidates applying for centres in India must pay Rs 1700 when filling out the registration form (general category). While candidates applying for locations outside India will be charged Rs 9500.

NEET 2023: know the steps to apply

1) Navigate to the official website at neet.nta.nic. in

2) Click on the NEET UG application form link on the homepage

3) Enter your login information on a new login screen

4) Now, you have access to the application form

5) Fill out the form and upload the required documents

6) Pay the fee and submit the application

7) Take a printout for future use

Also Read: Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 declared at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in 2023; know pass percentage, toppers

Also Read: IIT Bombay student suicide: Abetment, Atrocities FIR registered against unidentified accused

Also Read: Delhi class 9th, 11th result 2023 announced on edudel.nic.in; know how to check