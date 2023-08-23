Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NBEMS releases FMGE 2023 June session results on nbe.edu.in; Here's how to download result

    Among the overall count of 24,250 examinees, a substantial number of 21,180 candidates did not secure a passing score in the examination, whereas 495 candidates were recorded as absent.

    The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced the results of the June 2023 session of the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) today (August 23). Aspirants who participated in the examination can now access their results through the official websites of NBEMS, namely nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in.

    The FMGE 2023 results have been presented in an accessible PDF format on the designated official website. Those in search of their FMGE June 2023 scorecards will be able to download them starting from August 31, 2023.

    In an official notification, NBEMS conveyed, "The result of the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) June 2023 session, conducted on 30th July 2023, has been declared and is available for viewing on NBEMS websites https://natboard.edu.in/ and https://nbe.edu.in."

    Furthermore, NBEMS has chosen to withhold the results of 116 candidates. The board will communicate the specific timeline for the distribution of FMGE June 2023 pass certificates through individual notifications.

    Furthermore, NBEMS has chosen to withhold the results of 116 candidates. The board will communicate the specific timeline for the distribution of FMGE June 2023 pass certificates through individual notifications.

    Here's how to check FMGE 2023 June Session Results:

    Step 1: Visit the official website of the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) at nbe.edu.in or natboard.edu.in.

    Step 2: Locate the section labeled "Results" or "Exam Results" on the homepage.

    Step 3: Click on the link specifically designated for "FMGE 2023 June Session Result."

    Step 4: The outcome is usually presented in an accessible PDF format. Click the link to access the PDF document.

    Step 5: Navigate through the PDF to identify your name or roll number within the list of candidates.

    Step 6: If your result is visible and indicates a passing status, you can proceed to download your FMGE June 2023 scorecard. The option to download the scorecard is typically provided alongside the result details.

