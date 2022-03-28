MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: Results to be out soon, here's how you can check

The MPBSE 12th Board Exam was held between February 17 and March 12, while the Matriculation Exam 2022 was held between February 18 and March 10. The board has already administered the pre-board test in a take-home format.

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) may release class 12 and 10 results by the third or fourth week of April. After the results are issued, candidates who took the test may check their scores on the board's official websites - mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in. More than 30,000 professors must analyse 1 million copies of the test taken by 18 lakh students.

Here's how you can check results:

First, go to the MPBSE's official website.

Then, on the homepage, click on the Class 12/10 Board Exam Result link.

Now, before submitting the request, input the details such as the roll number and date of birth to check the results.

The result of your MPBSE Class 12/10 Board Exam will be shown on the screen.

Keep a copy of the outcome with you or print it off for future use and reference. After receiving the mark sheet, applicants must carefully review all of the facts and report any errors to the officials.

Students must get a minimum of 30% in each subject as well as in the aggregate to pass the class 10 and 12 examinations. The topics with practicals will also need to be passed independently. According to the amended marking structure, theory topics will be worth a total of 80 points in MP classes 10 and 12. The remaining 20 points will be for practical evaluation. The theory marks for the topics that will have practicals will be 70, and the practical marks will be 30.

The MPBSE 12th Board Exam was held between February 17 and March 12, while the Matriculation Exam 2022 was held between February 18 and March 10. The board has already administered the pre-board test in a take-home format. For the pre-board, students brought home the question papers from their various schools, wrote the answers, filled them out, and returned them to the schools. The pre-boards for both classes began on January 20.

