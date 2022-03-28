Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: Results to be out soon, here's how you can check

    The MPBSE 12th Board Exam was held between February 17 and March 12, while the Matriculation Exam 2022 was held between February 18 and March 10. The board has already administered the pre-board test in a take-home format.

    MP Board 10th 12th Result 2022 Results to be out soon here s how you can check gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Mar 28, 2022, 4:45 PM IST

    The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) may release class 12 and 10 results by the third or fourth week of April. After the results are issued, candidates who took the test may check their scores on the board's official websites - mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in. More than 30,000 professors must analyse 1 million copies of the test taken by 18 lakh students.

    Here's how you can check results: 

    • First, go to the MPBSE's official website.
    • Then, on the homepage, click on the Class 12/10 Board Exam Result link.
    • Now, before submitting the request, input the details such as the roll number and date of birth to check the results.
    • The result of your MPBSE Class 12/10 Board Exam will be shown on the screen.
    • Keep a copy of the outcome with you or print it off for future use and reference. After receiving the mark sheet, applicants must carefully review all of the facts and report any errors to the officials.

    Students must get a minimum of 30% in each subject as well as in the aggregate to pass the class 10 and 12 examinations. The topics with practicals will also need to be passed independently. According to the amended marking structure, theory topics will be worth a total of 80 points in MP classes 10 and 12. The remaining 20 points will be for practical evaluation. The theory marks for the topics that will have practicals will be 70, and the practical marks will be 30.

    The MPBSE 12th Board Exam was held between February 17 and March 12, while the Matriculation Exam 2022 was held between February 18 and March 10. The board has already administered the pre-board test in a take-home format. For the pre-board, students brought home the question papers from their various schools, wrote the answers, filled them out, and returned them to the schools. The pre-boards for both classes began on January 20.

    Also Read | Bihar Board 10th Result 2022: BSEB to announce results; here's how you can check

    Also Read | UP Board Exam 2022: Know the examination date, COVID protocols, other guidelines

    Last Updated Mar 28, 2022, 4:45 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bihar DElEd admissions 2022 Know important dates registration fee how to apply and more gcw

    Bihar DElEd admissions: Know important dates, registration fee, how to apply and more

    Maharashtra MHT CET 2022: exams to begin in June, all details - ADT

    Maharashtra MHT CET 2022: Exams to begin in June, All details

    UGC caution Indian students planning to study in China says no recognition to online degrees gcw

    UGC caution Indian students planning to study in China, says 'no recognition to online degrees'

    Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 BSEB to announce results here s how you can check gcw

    Bihar Board 10th Result 2022: BSEB to announce results; here's how you can check

    Kerala SSLC Exam 2022 dates released, here's full schedule- Adt

    Kerala SSLC Exam 2022 dates released, here's full schedule

    Recent Stories

    IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya delivers power-pact monologue ahead of Gujarat Titans' debut snt

    IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya delivers power-pact monologue ahead of Gujarat Titans' debut

    Delhi government to establish boarding schools for homeless kids gcw

    Delhi government to establish boarding schools for homeless kids

    Newlywed couples receive bulldozers as gift in mass wedding in UP Prayagraj-dnm

    Newlywed couples receive ‘bulldozers’ as gift in mass wedding in UP’s Prayagraj

    RRR Box Office With Rs 500 cr SS Rajamouli Ram Charan Jr NTR starrer breaks Prabhas Baahubali 2 record drb

    RRR Box Office: With Rs 500 cr SS Rajamouli's Ram Charan, Jr NTR starrer breaks Prabhas’s Baahubali 2 record

    Bihar DElEd admissions 2022 Know important dates registration fee how to apply and more gcw

    Bihar DElEd admissions: Know important dates, registration fee, how to apply and more

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka SSLC Exam 2022: Muslim students follow HC order, remove hijab and enter exam centers - ycb

    Karnataka SSLC Exam 2022: Muslim students follow HC order, remove hijab and enter exam centers

    Video Icon
    Man attacks Bihar CM Nitish Kumar after breaching security cordon

    Man attacks Bihar CM Nitish Kumar after breaching security cordon

    Video Icon
    Madrasas brainwash children, I will appeal to CM to ban them: Karnataka MLA Renukacharya - ycb

    Madrasas brainwash children, I will appeal to CM to ban them: Karnataka MLA Renukacharya

    Video Icon
    Bus tragedy in Andhra Pradesh several dead, injured - ycb

    Wedding turns tragic in Andhra Pradesh as bus falls into 50-feet pit killing 7, injuring 45

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Rishabh Pant, Ricky Ponting confident of a good start by Delhi Capitals DC-ayh

    IPL 2022: Pant, Ponting confident of a good start by Delhi Capitals

    Video Icon