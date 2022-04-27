MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: Results to be announced on April 29, confirms MPBSE

The announcement was made by Madhya Pradesh Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar. Parmar confirmed on his official Twitter account that the high school and secondary school or 10th and 12th grade results would be released on April 29.

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, MPBSE, has announced the day and time for the MP Board 10th and 12th Result 2022. According to the official notice, the MPBSE will publish the MP Board Class 10, 12 results online on April 29, 2022. The results will be released at 1:00 p.m. on mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in.

The announcement was made by Madhya Pradesh Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar. Parmar confirmed on his official Twitter account that the high school and secondary school or 10th and 12th grade results would be released on April 29.

MP Board Results 2022 will be accessible on mpbse.mponline.gov.in and mpbse.nic.in in addition to the official website mpresults.nic.in. The findings would also be posted on a number of other private news websites.

Students who have taken the exam are recommended to keep an eye on the official website. The day and time have finally been determined.

Also Read | MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: Results to be out soon, here's how you can check

Students who took the test will be able to view their results by inputting their MP Board roll numbers.

The MP Board 10th Examination 2022 concluded on March 10th, while the Class 12 board examinations concluded on March 12th. According to reports, almost 20 lakh kids took the MP Board High School and Secondary School examinations this year.