    Missed CUET? Don't worry, you can still apply for admission in Delhi University

    As per the latest notice issued by the university, Department of Distance and Continuing Education (DDCE), School of Open Learning (SOL), Campus of Open Learning (COL), University of Delhi is launching its admission process with Undergraduate Curriculum Framework (UGCF) 2022 under NEP-2020.

    Missed CUET Dont worry you can still apply for admission in Delhi University details here gcw
    First Published Oct 5, 2022, 4:50 PM IST

    Every year, thousands of students apply for admission to the University of Delhi (DU), yet many are denied. Those who wish to apply for DU admissions can do so now that the university has opened the admissions procedures.

    According to the most recent university announcement, the Department of Distance and Continuing Education (DDCE), School of Open Learning (SOL), Campus of Open Learning (COL), University of Delhi will begin its admission process with the Undergraduate Curriculum Framework (UGCF) 2022 under NEP-2020 beginning with the Academic Session 2022-23.

    Online admissions for DDCE, SOL, and COL-DU have opened on October 5. Admission to undergraduate courses will be based on class 12 results, and a CUET score is not necessary. The admissions process will continue until October 31.

    Under the distant learning method, DU has offered six new job-oriented and professional undergraduate and postgraduate courses: BBA (FIA), BMA, BA Hons Economics, BLISc, MLISc, and MBA. During a press conference to announce the new courses, Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh stated that the institution has not launched new courses in 28 years.

    "SoL is celebrating its 60th anniversary. At SoL, no new courses have been introduced in the last 28 years...We determined last year that it was crucial to launch new courses in line with changing times so that students find the courses beneficial," Singh said, adding that the institution had obtained the appropriate clearances from the regulatory agencies for the courses' implementation.

    The second round of regular admissions is now underway. Students are choosing their institutions and courses. The merit list or cut-off list for varsity selection is likely to be released on October 10 for normal courses that enrol students based on CUET scores.

    Last Updated Oct 5, 2022, 4:50 PM IST
