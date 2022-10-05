Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    DU SOL Admission 2022: Registration process for new courses begin today; here's how to apply

    Unlike regular courses offered by DU colleges, SOL courses do not require CUET marks. DU SOL admission 2022 will be based on Class 12 results. There is no seat limit in any UG course offered by the School of Open Learning. Admission is open to candidates from all over India.
     

    First Published Oct 5, 2022, 2:36 PM IST

    The Delhi University School of Open Learning (DU SOL) will begin the registration process for admission to its six newly-launched job-oriented undergraduate and postgraduate courses today, October 5. The application form will be available shortly on the university's official website (sol.du.ac.in or col.du.ac.in). The deadline for acceptance is October 31, 2022.

    Courses for which registration will start today are: BA (programme), BA (hons) English, BA (hons) Political Science, BCom (hons), BCom, BA (hons) Economics, BBA (Financial Investment Analysis), Bachelor in Management Studies (BMS), Bachelor of Library and Information Sciences (BLISc), Master of Library and Information Sciences (MLISc).

    According to an official notice released by DU SOL, admission to these programmes would be based on Class 12 results rather than the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2022 scores.

    How to apply for DU SOL Admission 2022?

    1) Go to the university's official websites, col.du.ac.in and sol.du.ac.in.
    2) On the home page, click the online registration option.
    3) Fill out the registration form with the necessary details.
    4) Log in and complete the application form before paying the application cost.
    5) Press the submit button.
    6) Print a copy of the application form for future use.

    Meanwhile, Delhi University Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh previously stated that the SOL has been in operation for 60 years, but no new courses have been introduced in a long time. Payal Mago, Director of Campus of Open Learning, further stated that these courses were declared following permission from the Distance Education Bureau and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), as well as for MBA.

