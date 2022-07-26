Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    AP EAMCET 2022 results declared; know how to check scores, courses offered and more

    Students should keep in mind that they must have their hall ticket number, name, and cellphone number in order to obtain EAMCET 2022. The education authority will assign seats based on the candidate's performance in the AP EAMCET test. 

    AP EAMCET 2022 results declared know how to check scores merit list courses offered and more gcw
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 26, 2022, 11:28 AM IST

    Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana announced the AP EAMCET 2022 results on Tuesday. The result of the State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) was announced today at 11 a.m. Students may view and download their results at sche.ap.gov.in, the official website.

    Students should keep in mind that they must have their hall ticket number, name, and cellphone number in order to obtain AP EAMCET 2022. The education authority will assign seats based on the candidate's performance in the AP EAMCET test. 

    In the order of merit, applicants will be ranked based on their AP EAMCET normalised scores (75 percent weightage and 25 percent weightage to Class 12 marks). If you took the test and wish to verify your results, here's how to do so by following these simple steps. 

    Also Read | UPSSSC Lekhpal Main 2022 admit card released; know how to download, other details

    Here's how to check the scores: 
    Step 1: Navigate to the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
    Step 2: On the students' webpage, look for the link that says 'AP EAMCET Result 2022' — Please click on that.
    Step 3: Now, students need to enter their hall ticket number, name, and mobile number — Click the submit button.
    Step 4: The AP EAMCET Result 2022 will be shown to you.
    Step 5: Download and print it for future reference.

    Candidates must enter their hall ticket number, name, and cellphone number to get their AP EAMCET 2022 scorecard. Once the scorecard appears on the screen, download and print it for future reference.

    Also Read | REET 2022: Exam Question Paper Booklet released; know how to download

    Know what programmes are offered

    • Engineering, Biotechnology, BTech in Dairy Technology, Agricultural Engineering, Food Science and Technology
    • BSc in Agriculture, Horticulture, Veterinary Sciences
    • BPharmacy and Pharma D
    Last Updated Jul 26, 2022, 11:28 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    REET 2022: Exam Question Paper Booklet released; know how to download - adt

    REET 2022: Exam question paper booklet released; know how to download

    KCET 2022 result to be released on July 30; here's how to check your result - adt

    KCET 2022 result to be released on July 30; here's how to check your result

    UPSSSC Lekhpal Main 2022 admit card released; know how to download, other details - adt

    UPSSSC Lekhpal Main 2022 admit card released; know how to download, other details

    Agnipath recruitment Indian Navy to start application process for Agniveer MR today details here gcw

    Agnipath recruitment: Indian Navy to start application process for Agniveer (MR) posts; details here

    TS LAWCET 2022: Answer key to be released on July 26; know how to download, qualifying marks here - adt

    TS LAWCET 2022: Answer key to be released on July 26; know how to download, qualifying marks here

    Recent Stories

    REET 2022: Exam Question Paper Booklet released; know how to download - adt

    REET 2022: Exam question paper booklet released; know how to download

    Apple Watch Pro might have larger display longer battery with titanium case report gcw

    Apple Watch Pro might have larger display, longer battery with titanium case: Report

    Kargil Vijay Diwas: BJP reminds Congress how it did not celebrate war victory till 2009

    Kargil Vijay Diwas: BJP reminds Congress how it did not celebrate war victory till 2009

    ITR filing: If you miss deadline for AY 2022-23; know penalty amount here - adt

    ITR filing: If you miss deadline for AY 2022-23; know penalty amount here

    Social media credits Gustav McKeon of France for becoming youngest centurion in T20Is-ayh

    Social media credits Gustav McKeon of France for becoming youngest centurion in T20Is

    Recent Videos

    Kargil Vijay Diwas: Honouring India's bravehearts

    Kargil Vijay Diwas Special: Honouring India's bravehearts

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Polygars, the greatest challenge to East India Company

    India@75: Polygars, the greatest challenge to East India Company

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Abbakka Chautha, the first Indian queen who fought against colonial invaders snt

    India@75: Abbakka Chautha, the first Indian queen who fought against colonial invaders

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Inspiring story of Haipou Jadonang Malangmei, the legendary Naga leader snt

    India@75: Inspiring story of Haipou Jadonang Malangmei, the legendary Naga leader

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Backward castes who fought for Independence snt

    India@75: Backward castes who fought for Independence

    Video Icon