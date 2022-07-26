AP EAMCET 2022 results declared; know how to check scores, courses offered and more

Students should keep in mind that they must have their hall ticket number, name, and cellphone number in order to obtain EAMCET 2022. The education authority will assign seats based on the candidate's performance in the AP EAMCET test.

Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana announced the AP EAMCET 2022 results on Tuesday. The result of the State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) was announced today at 11 a.m. Students may view and download their results at sche.ap.gov.in, the official website.

In the order of merit, applicants will be ranked based on their AP EAMCET normalised scores (75 percent weightage and 25 percent weightage to Class 12 marks). If you took the test and wish to verify your results, here's how to do so by following these simple steps.

Here's how to check the scores:

Step 1: Navigate to the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: On the students' webpage, look for the link that says 'AP EAMCET Result 2022' — Please click on that.

Step 3: Now, students need to enter their hall ticket number, name, and mobile number — Click the submit button.

Step 4: The AP EAMCET Result 2022 will be shown to you.

Step 5: Download and print it for future reference.

Candidates must enter their hall ticket number, name, and cellphone number to get their AP EAMCET 2022 scorecard. Once the scorecard appears on the screen, download and print it for future reference.

Know what programmes are offered