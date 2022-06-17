Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 declared; 96.94% pass; link to be activated soon

    The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has declared the Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2022. Even though results have been declared, the link to check marks is yet to be activated. Websites are showing result links, however, students are unable to check their scores using the link

    Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 declared 96 94 per cent pass percentage how to check other details gcw
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 17, 2022, 11:38 AM IST

    The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has declared the Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2022. Even though results have been declared, the link to check marks is yet to be activated. Websites are showing result links, however, students are unable to check their scores using the link

    Here's how you can check your scorecard

    • Visit mahresults.nic.in's official website.
    • On the home page, click the Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2022 link.
    • Enter your login information and click the submit button.
    • Your outcome will be shown on the screen.
    • Check the outcome and save the page.
    • Make a hard copy for future reference.

    Websites where you can check the results

    • mahresult.nic.in
    • sscresult.mkcl.org
    • mkcl.org
    • ssc.mahresults.org.in

    How to chech via DigiLocker

    • Go to digilocker.gov.in to learn more about DigiLocker.
    • On the home page, click the sign up button.
    • Enter your login information.
    • Select MSBSHSE from the 'education' drop-down menu.
    • Navigate to the Maharashtra SSC exam result 2022 category.
    • When you enter your Aadhaar card number, the result will be shown on your screen.
    • Download the page and save a physical copy for future reference.

    Students who want their individual subject-wise marks recounted (verification of marks), photocopies of answer sheets, or re-evaluation of answer sheets can do so after June 10 on the website verification.mh-hsc.ac.in. The mandated application type is also accessible on the same website. Students must submit self-attested copies of their mark sheets online between June 20 and June 29 for mark recounting.

    The state SSC test was held this year from March 15 to April 4, 2022. The examination was held in two shifts: the first from 10.30 a.m. to 12.45 p.m., and the second from 3 p.m. to 5.15 p.m. This year, around 20 lakh applicants took the Class 10 exams.

    Last Updated Jun 17, 2022, 11:46 AM IST
