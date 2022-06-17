Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    AP Intermediate Results 2022: 1st, 2nd year results to be declared today; details here

    According to the test organisation, over 4.7 lakh candidates have enrolled for the AP Inter Exam 2022 and are expecting Manabadi Inter Results 2022. According to sources, 4,64,756 students are awaiting their AP Inter Result 2022.

    AP Intermediate Results 2022 Andhra Pradesh 1st 2nd year results to be declared today details here gcw
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 17, 2022, 10:40 AM IST

    The Board of Intermediate Education of Andhra Pradesh, or BIE AP, will release the Inter 1st and 2nd year AP results 2022 on June 17. The Intermediate examinations took place between May 6th and May 24th, 2022. Students will also be issued digital scorecards, according to the board. The digital scorecards will be available on the AP BIE's official website, bie.ap.gov.in.

    Here's how to check your scores:

    Go to the official website of BSEAP is bse.ap.gov.in.
    Click the AP Inter Result link on the home page.
    Enter your login details and press the submit button.
    Your finished product will be displayed on the screen.
    Examine the result and bookmark the page.
    Make a hard copy for future use.

    The intermediate examinations took place between May 6th and May 24th, 2022. Students will also be issued digital scorecards, according to the board. The digital scorecards will be available on the AP BIE's official website, bie.ap.gov.in.

    Students must achieve more than the minimum qualifying marks of 33 for each subject to pass the AP Class 11th Result 2022 and AP 12th Result 2022. Students that earn more than 90% in these results will be eligible for state government awards. According to the test organisation, over 4.7 lakh candidates have enrolled for the AP Inter Exam 2022 and are expecting Manabadi Inter Results 2022. According to sources, 4,64,756 students are awaiting their AP Inter Result 2022.

