    Maharashtra SSC Result 2022: Class 10th results to be announced on June 17; Know time, other details

    The Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 will be available online at mahresult.nic.in for roughly 15 lakh students. The timing for the SSC results has also been revealed. The results will be announced at a news conference at 1 PM.

    New Delhi, First Published Jun 16, 2022, 2:27 PM IST

    The date for the Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 has been revealed! For Maharashtra Board students, the SSC Result 2022 will be declared tomorrow, June 17, 2022. Varsha Gaikwad, the state education minister, has declared the SSC Result 2022 date. According to this news, the Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 would be released tomorrow by MSBSHSE.

    The outcome will include the students' overall performance as well as their grades in each subject. More than 16 lakh kids have enrolled for the Maharashtra 10th board examinations.

    Students can get their results from the official website - mahresult.nic.in - after they are released.

    Here's how to check Maharashtra SSC Results 2022:
    • Go to mahresult.nic.in, the official website.
    • Go to the Maharashtra 10th board results page by clicking on the link.
    • Enter the required details such as your SSC roll number.
    • Maharashtra SSC 2022 results will be shown on your screen.
    • Make a copy for future reference.

    The results will also be available on the websites mahahsscboard.in, mh-ssc.ac.in, and msbshse.co.in. Students may also obtain their Maharashtra SSC 2022 results by SMS. Send your seat number to 57766 with the text 'MHSSC'.

    Students who do not pass the SSC examinations must sit for additional tests, which are provisionally planned for August. Applicants with scores of 75 percent or more will be accorded distinction, while those with scores between 60 and 75 percent will be given First Division rank. Students who do not get at least 35% will receive a failing mark.

