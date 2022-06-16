AILET 2022: NLU Delhi releases admit card; Know how to download, other details

Candidates who plan to take the AILET 2022 exam can check and download their admit card from the official website.

The admit card for the All India Law Entrance Test, AILET 2022, has been released. On June 16, 2022, the National Law University, NLU Delhi, released the AILET 2022 admit card. Candidates who plan to take the AILET 2022 exam can check and download their admit card from the official website, nludelhi.ac.in. To access the admit card, candidates must log in to their portal using credentials such as their registration number and password.

NLU Delhi will hold AILET 2022 in a single shift from 10 am to 11.30 pm on June 26, 2022. "Candidates appearing for AILET, 2022 on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at designated Test Centres are now advised to keep themselves apprised of the latest COVID-19 related Guidelines/ SoPs/ Notifications/ Orders, etc. issued by the Government of their home states and states through which they travel or state where they have been allotted Test Centre," according to an official notification issued by NLU Delhi.

Here's how to download the AILET 2022 Admit card

1) Visit the official website, nludelhi.ac.in

2) On the homepage, click on the AILET 2022 admission tab

3) A new window will open; key in required credentials

4) AILET 2022 admit card will be on the monitor's screen

5) Check the details and download the admit card

6) Take a printout for further need

Candidates taking the AILET exam must bring a hard copy of their admit card, which will be checked. NLU Delhi held the AILET exam to provide admission to the National Law University of Delhi's BA LLB, LLM, and PhD programmes.



