Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Telugu becomes compulsory for class 1 to 10 of CBSE, ICSE, IB schools in Telangana

    The circular stated that "violations of rules to implement Telugu as compulsory subject from class I-X from academic year 2022-23 onwards for all management and different Board affiliated schools (CBSE, ICSE, IB and other Boards) in Telangana state will be taken seriously and necessary actions will be taken as per the Act and guidelines given by the Telangana State Govt."

    Telugu becomes compulsory for class 1 to 10 of CBSE ICSE IB schools in Telangana gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 15, 2022, 3:56 PM IST

    Beginning this academic year, the Telangana government has enforced Telugu as a second language for pupils in CBSE, ICSE, IB, and other board-affiliated institutions from Class 1 to 10.
    The School Education Department has issued a circular to that effect, as part of the state government's progressive implementation of the Telangana (Compulsory Teaching and Learning of Telugu in Schools) Act 2018 beginning in 2018-19.

    According to the Act, Telugu was declared mandatory from Class I to X, regardless of the Board with which schools are associated.

    The circular stated that "violations of rules to implement Telugu as compulsory subject from class I-X from academic year 2022-23 onwards for all management and different Board affiliated schools (CBSE, ICSE, IB and other Boards) in Telangana state will be taken seriously and necessary actions will be taken as per the Act and guidelines given by the Telangana State Govt."

    Also Read | NEET 2022 update: Application edit window reopens again, check details here

    The department has created two Telugu textbooks, one for Telugu-speaking students and one for pupils whose first language is not Telugu. The state government further warned that noncompliance with the ordinance will have significant consequences for the NOC provided to such institutions.

    "While other classes can do so, the examination process for class 10 is controlled centrally. As a result, we are unsure how a state order may be implemented here, particularly in the instance of students taking their exams. We have inquired into the situation," S Narasimha Reddy, chairman of the Hyderabad Sahodaya Schools Complex and head of the Hyderabad Public School in Ramanthapur, agreed.

    Also Read | CBSE Class 10th results 2022: Checking likely to be done by June 20, results expected by month end

    Meanwhile, the director of school education's latest directives warn that schools that fail to teach Telugu in any class would be penalised. If a school is discovered to be in default, it will first be served with a notice giving it 15 days to report and make repairs. However, if the problem is not resolved within that time frame, the institution would be fined Rs 50,000. If it is found to be in default twice, it would be penalised additional Rs 1 lakh.

    (WIth PTI inputs)

    Last Updated Jun 15, 2022, 3:56 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    NEET 2022 update Application edit window reopens again check details here gcw

    NEET 2022 update: Application edit window reopens again, check details here

    HBSE Haryana Board 12th Results 2022 Here s how you can check your marks through DigiLocker SMS gcw

    HBSE 12th Results 2022: Here's how you can check your marks through DigiLocker, SMS

    KEAM 2022: Admit card released; Know how to download, other details - adt

    KEAM 2022: Admit card released; Know how to download, other details

    CBSE Class 10th results 2022 Checking likely to be done by June 20 results expected by month end gcw

    CBSE Class 10th results 2022: Checking likely to be done by June 20, results expected by month end

    Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 not to be announced today; Details here

    Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 not to be announced today; Details here

    Recent Stories

    ICC World Test Championship, WTC 2021-23: England docked 2 points for slow over-rate vs New Zealand during 2nd Test-ayh

    Test Championship: England docked 2 points for slow over-rate vs New Zealand during 2nd Test

    Sidharth Malhotra meets Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev; actor enjoys bike ride with spiritual Guru RBA

    Sidharth Malhotra meets Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev; actor enjoys bike ride with spiritual Guru

    NEET 2022 update Application edit window reopens again check details here gcw

    NEET 2022 update: Application edit window reopens again, check details here

    Man creates Guinness World Record by deadlifting 129.50 kg weight with one finger - gps

    Watch: Man creates Guinness World Record by deadlifting 129.50 kg weight with one finger

    HBSE Haryana Board 12th Results 2022 Here s how you can check your marks through DigiLocker SMS gcw

    HBSE 12th Results 2022: Here's how you can check your marks through DigiLocker, SMS

    Recent Videos

    India at 75 Asianet News and NCC launch 'Vajra Jayanti Yatra'

    India@75: Asianet News and NCC launch 'Vajra Jayanti Yatra'

    Video Icon
    Detained Congress leaders sing Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram in police station gcw

    Detained Congress leaders sing 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram' in police station

    Video Icon
    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon