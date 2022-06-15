Telugu becomes compulsory for class 1 to 10 of CBSE, ICSE, IB schools in Telangana

The circular stated that "violations of rules to implement Telugu as compulsory subject from class I-X from academic year 2022-23 onwards for all management and different Board affiliated schools (CBSE, ICSE, IB and other Boards) in Telangana state will be taken seriously and necessary actions will be taken as per the Act and guidelines given by the Telangana State Govt."

Beginning this academic year, the Telangana government has enforced Telugu as a second language for pupils in CBSE, ICSE, IB, and other board-affiliated institutions from Class 1 to 10.

The School Education Department has issued a circular to that effect, as part of the state government's progressive implementation of the Telangana (Compulsory Teaching and Learning of Telugu in Schools) Act 2018 beginning in 2018-19.

According to the Act, Telugu was declared mandatory from Class I to X, regardless of the Board with which schools are associated.

The circular stated that "violations of rules to implement Telugu as compulsory subject from class I-X from academic year 2022-23 onwards for all management and different Board affiliated schools (CBSE, ICSE, IB and other Boards) in Telangana state will be taken seriously and necessary actions will be taken as per the Act and guidelines given by the Telangana State Govt."

The department has created two Telugu textbooks, one for Telugu-speaking students and one for pupils whose first language is not Telugu. The state government further warned that noncompliance with the ordinance will have significant consequences for the NOC provided to such institutions.

"While other classes can do so, the examination process for class 10 is controlled centrally. As a result, we are unsure how a state order may be implemented here, particularly in the instance of students taking their exams. We have inquired into the situation," S Narasimha Reddy, chairman of the Hyderabad Sahodaya Schools Complex and head of the Hyderabad Public School in Ramanthapur, agreed.

Meanwhile, the director of school education's latest directives warn that schools that fail to teach Telugu in any class would be penalised. If a school is discovered to be in default, it will first be served with a notice giving it 15 days to report and make repairs. However, if the problem is not resolved within that time frame, the institution would be fined Rs 50,000. If it is found to be in default twice, it would be penalised additional Rs 1 lakh.

(WIth PTI inputs)