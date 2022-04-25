ICSE Semester 2 Exams 2022 begins today, check exam-day instructions for ICSE Class 10 exams here

ICSE Semester 2 Exams 2022 will be held in the morning session and will start at 11 am onwards. The ICSE Sem 2 Exams will conclude almost a month later, on May 23, 2022.

Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) or Class 10 Semester 2 Exam, 2022, conducted by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) will commence from today, April 25, 2022. Students can check the exam timings and other guidelines that need to be followed here.

ICSE Semester 2 Exams 2022 will be held in the morning session and will start at 11 am onwards. The ICSE Sem 2 Exams will conclude almost a month later, on May 23, 2022. ICSE Class 10 students will be appearing for their first board exam for the second semester, which is, English Language.

The duration of the paper will be 90 minutes. The question papers will be distributed among students at 10:50 am. In addition to the time indicated on the Timetable for writing the paper, 10 minutes time is given for reading the question paper.

Students must remember to carry their ICSE Semester 2 admit card with them to their respective exam centres, as without it, their entry into the exam hall may be denied. The admit card is a very important document which will be required for every exam during the ICSE Semester 2 Exams 2022 for Class 10.

Although CISCE has clarified a few days ago that COVID-19 vaccination will not be mandatory for appearing in the exam, the council has laid some important guidelines and SOPs that will be followed in the exam hall.

· The students should reach the exam venue well ahead of time to ensure staggered movement and social distancing at the venue. The students are also advised to wear face masks and carry their own hand sanitizer.

· Candidates who arrive late will be required to provide an explanation which justifies their late arrival. The paper will not be given to candidates who arrive after 11:30 am.

· Reading Time: Students will be given an additional 10 minutes of time before the start of the exam as question paper reading time during which they will be able to read the question paper and understand the same.

· Admit Cards Mandatory: For all students who are registered to appear for ICSE Semester 2 Exam 2022, carrying admit cards to the designated exam centre is mandatory. Without admit card/hall ticket they will not be allowed entry inside the examination hall.

· Vaccination NOT Mandatory: Putting an end to the rumours around the mandatory requirement for vaccination, the board has issued that COVID-19 vaccination is not mandatory for students to appear for the exam. However, students are encouraged to get vaccinated for their own safety and for the safety of their peers.

· Bring your own stationery, hand sanitiser and water bottle to avoid contact

· Students must maintain social distancing inside and outside the examination hall

· The use of electronic devices such as calculators, mobile phones, use of hands for calculating or using the desk as a rough space is not allowed.

In case CISCE detects cases where unfair means have been used by teachers or students during the ICS E Semester 2 Exams 2022, the entire result for the candidates will be cancelled. If candidates are found causing disturbance during the duration of the Class 10 exams, their admission for the remaining papers will be cancelled.