ICAI CA November admit card 2022 released for CA Inter, final exams; Know how to download

ICAI has released the admit cards for the CA Inter Exam and CA Final Exam scheduled for November. Candidates can refer to the steps shared below to download their ICAI CA November 2022 Admit Cards.

The admit cards for the ICAI CA November 2022 Exams have been announced by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). The ICAI Admit Card for the CA Inter and CA Final examinations is now available for download from the official websites, icai.org and eservices.icai.org. The official e-services portal of the ICAI CA publishes the ICAI CA Inter Admit Card and ICAI CA Final Admit Card. Candidates would need to submit their test roll number, birthdate, and any other requested information.

Here's how to download the admit card:

Visit icai.org to see the official webpage.

To access the ICAI CA November Admit Card, click on the supplied link.

Click the buttons for the CA Inter or CA Final Admit Cards to open a new page.

Enter your information, including your date of birth and exam roll number.

On the screen, your ICAI CA admit card will appear.

Download and print the page for your records.

To their respective test centres, candidates are advised to bring a printout of their admit cards. Candidates will not be permitted to enter the test room or take the ICAI CA Exams if they do not have their admission cards.

From November 1 to November 16, 2022, and from November 2 to November 17, 2022, respectively, the ICAI will be holding the CA Final and CA Intermediate exams. There will be no online testing for any exam.