Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ICAI CA November admit card 2022 released for CA Inter, final exams; Know how to download

    ICAI has released the admit cards for the CA Inter Exam and CA Final Exam scheduled for November. Candidates can refer to the steps shared below to download their ICAI CA November 2022 Admit Cards.
     

    ICAI CA November Admit Card 2022 released for CA Inter final exams Know how to download gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 25, 2022, 2:05 PM IST

    The admit cards for the ICAI CA November 2022 Exams have been announced by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). The ICAI Admit Card for the CA Inter and CA Final examinations is now available for download from the official websites, icai.org and eservices.icai.org. The official e-services portal of the ICAI CA publishes the ICAI CA Inter Admit Card and ICAI CA Final Admit Card. Candidates would need to submit their test roll number, birthdate, and any other requested information.

    Also Read | UP NEET UG Counselling 2022: Schedule released, registration process begins today; know key dates, process

    Here's how to download the admit card:

    • Visit icai.org to see the official webpage.
    • To access the ICAI CA November Admit Card, click on the supplied link.
    • Click the buttons for the CA Inter or CA Final Admit Cards to open a new page.
    • Enter your information, including your date of birth and exam roll number.
    • On the screen, your ICAI CA admit card will appear.
    • Download and print the page for your records.

    To their respective test centres, candidates are advised to bring a printout of their admit cards. Candidates will not be permitted to enter the test room or take the ICAI CA Exams if they do not have their admission cards.

    Also Read | DU Admissions 2022: Approximately 50K out of 80,164 students accept seat allocated in first list

    From November 1 to November 16, 2022, and from November 2 to November 17, 2022, respectively, the ICAI will be holding the CA Final and CA Intermediate exams. There will be no online testing for any exam.

    Last Updated Oct 25, 2022, 2:05 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    AISSEE 2023: Registrations process begins today; know important details, fees, process here - adt

    AISSEE 2023: Registrations process begins today; know important details, fees, process here

    UP NEET UG Counselling 2022: Schedule released, registration process begins today; know key dates, process here - adt

    UP NEET UG Counselling 2022: Schedule released, registration process begins today; know key dates, process

    Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2022: Registration deadline ends today - adt

    Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2022: Registration deadline ends today

    NEET PG 2022: Supreme Court extends deadline for PG medical admissions till November 25 - adt

    NEET PG 2022: Supreme Court extends deadline for PG medical admissions till November 25

    NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 1 seat allotment result announced; know steps, other details here - adt

    NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 1 seat allotment result announced; know steps, other details here

    Recent Stories

    AISSEE 2023: Registrations process begins today; know important details, fees, process here - adt

    AISSEE 2023: Registrations process begins today; know important details, fees, process here

    Arunachal Pradesh market fire: At least 700 shops reduced to ashes AJR

    Arunachal Pradesh market fire: At least 700 shops reduced to ashes

    Solar Eclipse 2022 5 tips to capture Surya Grahan with your phone gcw

    Solar Eclipse 2022: 5 tips to capture Surya Grahan with your phone

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: To hell with the spirit of the game - Hardik Pandya on running out non-striker for backing up-ayh

    'To hell with the spirit of the game' - Hardik Pandya on running out non-striker for backing up

    Here how Rajinikanth celebrated Diwali; Aishwaryaa posted some lovely pictures of the superstar-take a look RBA

    Here's how Rajinikanth celebrated Diwali; Aishwaryaa posted some lovely pictures of the superstar-take a look

    Recent Videos

    Diwali 2022 PM Modi joins special sing along with Army Jawans at Kargil watch gcw

    Diwali 2022: PM Modi joins special sing-along with Army Jawans at Kargil

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK, India vs Pakistan: Virat Kohli is the best, for sure - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: 'Virat Kohli is the best, for sure' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Viral video: Karnataka minister slaps woman pleading for land

    Viral video: Karnataka minister slaps woman pleading for land

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken

    Video Icon