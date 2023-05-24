Maharashtra HSC Result 2023: MSBSHSE to release Class 12th result on May 25; Know when, how to check marks

Maharashtra HSC Result 2023: The MSBSHSE Class 12th result will be announced on May 25, 2023 at 2 pm. Candidates who have appeared for Class 12 board examination can check the results on mahahsscboard.in.

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will declare the Maharashtra Board Class 12th results 2023 on May 25. According to the latest official information, the board will release the Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 tomorrow at 2 PM. The official websites mahahsscboard.in and mahresult.nic.in will allow students to view and download the Maharashtra 12th grade results.

Students can visit the official result portal and enter their necessary details, such as their roll number, to access their Maharashtra HSC Result 2023.

Students can check their Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2023 by following the steps:

1. Go to mahahsscboard.in and mahresult.nic.in to access the official websites.

2. Select the link that says "Maharashtra Class 12th Result 2023" on the webpage.

3. The Maharashtra Class 12th Result 2023 will be shown on the screen after entering your roll number.

4. Download the Maharashtra Board result PDF and check the information there.

5. For future use, print down the Maharashtra HSC result 2023.

How to check your marks via SMS:

1. Create a fresh message.

2 .Enter "MHHSC" and then a space. After the space, enter your roll number.

3. Send the message to 57766 at the specified number.

4. Wait for a response from The Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2023.

5. Your information regarding the Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 will be in the SMS.

According to reports, approximately 14 lakh students enrolled for the 2023 HSC 12th examinations administered by the Maharashtra Board. The HSC examinations were administered by the board in two shifts from February 21 to March 21, 2023. The board had reported a 94.22 percent pass rate for the previous year.

