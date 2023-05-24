UPSC Results 2023: Wheelchair-bound Kerala girl Sherin Shahana secures 913th rank in Civil Services Exam

Sherin Shahana, a native of Wayanad, battled against all difficulties to achieve 913th place in the 2022 Civil Services Examination. Sherin, who was using a wheelchair, was injured in a car accident recently, fracturing her shoulder bone, and she is now being treated in a private hospital in Perinthalmanna, Malappuram.

Five years ago, she fell from her home's roof in an awful incident that completely flipped her life. She fell and fractured her spine, which forced her into a wheelchair. She was completely unable to move her legs, and her hand function was only 70%.

She persisted in pursuing her goals, nevertheless, and soon succeeded in passing the Political Science NET and JRF. Sherin has registered for Calicut University's Ph.D. programme.

Recently, while she was accompanying her mother to therapy at Thamarassery, an accident occurred. Sherin will soon have surgery.

Sherin took coaching from Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram. She also chose online courses because she could take them on her laptop and smartphone. She utilized a scribe to help her write the test.

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on May 23 declared the final result of the Civil Services Examination, 2022. Like last year, women held the majority of the top positions.

Ishita Kishore took first place, followed by Garima Lohia, Uma Harathi N, Smriti Mishra, and Mayur Hazarika in the rankings.

Kerala's Kottayam native Gahana Navya James secured the sixth spot. Arya VM and Anup Das, both from Kerala, are listed in positions 36 and 38, respectively.

Prelims, Main, and Interview (personality test) are the three rounds of the annual UPSC Civil Services Examination, which is used to select candidates for positions in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and other central services group A and B.

