    KVS Recruitment 2022 notification for PRT, TGT, PGT, others released; check details

    The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has issued a notice to recruit various positions, including TGT, PGT, PRT and others. The notice is available on the official website, kvsangathan.nic.in. Candidates interested in applying for the KVS Recruitment 2022 can now visit the official website. 
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 29, 2022, 4:50 PM IST

    The Kendriya Vidyalaya, KVS Recruitment 2022 notification has been released. Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has issued a notice to recruit for various positions such as TGT, PGT, PRT, and others. Interested candidates can apply for the KVS Recruitment 2022 via its official website, kvsangathan.nic.in. Candidates can check the notification for eligibility requirements, important dates, and other information.

    Various teaching positions, including Primary Graduate Teacher (PGT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), PRT Music, Assistant Principal, and Vice Principal, will be filled as part of this recruitment drive. Non-teaching positions will be filled as well, including Librarian, Finance Officer, Assistant Engineer (Civil), Assistant Section Officer (ASO), Senior Secretariat Assistant (UDC), Junior Secretariat Assistant (LDC), Hindi Translator, and Stenographer Grade-II.

    KVS Recruitment 2022 notification: know how to apply
    1) Visit the official website, kvsangathan.nic.in
    2) On the homepage, click on the recruitment tab 
    3) On a new webpage, register and generate login credentials
    4) Apply for the position on the KVS recruitment website
    5) Submit the requested information and documents
    6) Submit your application and save the page
    7) Make a copy for future need

    Last Updated Nov 29, 2022, 4:52 PM IST
