KVS Recruitment 2022 notification for PRT, TGT, PGT, others released; check details

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has issued a notice to recruit various positions, including TGT, PGT, PRT and others. The notice is available on the official website, kvsangathan.nic.in. Candidates interested in applying for the KVS Recruitment 2022 can now visit the official website.

Various teaching positions, including Primary Graduate Teacher (PGT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), PRT Music, Assistant Principal, and Vice Principal, will be filled as part of this recruitment drive. Non-teaching positions will be filled as well, including Librarian, Finance Officer, Assistant Engineer (Civil), Assistant Section Officer (ASO), Senior Secretariat Assistant (UDC), Junior Secretariat Assistant (LDC), Hindi Translator, and Stenographer Grade-II.

KVS Recruitment 2022 notification: know how to apply

1) Visit the official website, kvsangathan.nic.in

2) On the homepage, click on the recruitment tab

3) On a new webpage, register and generate login credentials

4) Apply for the position on the KVS recruitment website

5) Submit the requested information and documents

6) Submit your application and save the page

7) Make a copy for future need

