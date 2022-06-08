Kerala SSLC Result 2022: Class 10 results to be out on June 10; here's how to download marksheet

Students will be able to view their Kerala SSLC Result 2022 on the official Kerala results page at keralaresults.nic.in once it is announced. The results will also be accessible for students to see on the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan, pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in.

The SSLC Result 2022 date has been announced by Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan. Kerala SSLC Result 2022 will be available in a few days for Class 10 students. The dates were declared by the State Education Minister, V Sivankutty, and the Kerala SSLC Result 2022 would be revealed on June 10, 2022, according to this information.

The revelation of the SSLC Result 2022 date came from local dailies, which said that the education minister, V Sivankutty, has revealed the dates of the Class 10 Result. While no official timing has been set for the Kerala SSLC Result 2022, based on prior trends, the SSLC Result is expected to be released around 9 a.m.

Here's how to check your marks:

Visit the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan or the board's official websites: pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in, keralaresult.nic.in.

On the homepage, click the Kerala SSLC 10th Result 2022 option.

Enter the essential credentials to access your registered account.

On the screen, the SSLC 10th Result will be presented.

Examine the results' scores and other information.

Click on the download button and print the Kerala SSLC Result 2022 for future reference.

