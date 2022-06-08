Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala SSLC Result 2022: Class 10 results to be out on June 10; here's how to download marksheet

    Students will be able to view their Kerala SSLC Result 2022 on the official Kerala results page at keralaresults.nic.in once it is announced. The results will also be accessible for students to see on the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan, pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in.

    Kerala SSLC Result 2022 Class 10 results to be out on June 10 here s how to download marksheet gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 8, 2022, 3:35 PM IST

    The SSLC Result 2022 date has been announced by Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan. Kerala SSLC Result 2022 will be available in a few days for Class 10 students. The dates were declared by the State Education Minister, V Sivankutty, and the Kerala SSLC Result 2022 would be revealed on June 10, 2022, according to this information.

    The revelation of the SSLC Result 2022 date came from local dailies, which said that the education minister, V Sivankutty, has revealed the dates of the Class 10 Result. While no official timing has been set for the Kerala SSLC Result 2022, based on prior trends, the SSLC Result is expected to be released around 9 a.m. 

    Students will be able to view their Kerala SSLC Result 2022 on the official Kerala results page at keralaresults.nic.in once it is announced. The results will also be accessible for students to see on the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan, pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in.

    Also Read | NEET-PG 2022: Scorecard to be announced today, Here's a step-by-step guide to download

    Here's how to check your marks: 

    • Visit the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan or the board's official websites: pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in, keralaresult.nic.in.
    • On the homepage, click the Kerala SSLC 10th Result 2022 option.
    • Enter the essential credentials to access your registered account.
    • On the screen, the SSLC 10th Result will be presented.
    • Examine the results' scores and other information.
    • Click on the download button and print the Kerala SSLC Result 2022 for future reference.

    Also Read | Maharashtra HSC Result 2022: MSBSHSE to announce class 12 result on June 8, Know time, where to check

    Last Updated Jun 8, 2022, 3:35 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Rajasthan Board 5th, 8th Result 2022 declared: Know how to download, websites - adt

    Rajasthan Board 5th, 8th Result 2022 declared: Know how to download, websites

    Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 declared: MSBSHSE announces class 12 result, 94.22% pass percentage - adt

    Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 declared: MSBSHSE announces class 12 result, 94.22% pass percentage

    NEET-PG 2022: Scorecard to be announced today, Here's a step-by-step guide to download - adt

    NEET-PG 2022: Scorecard to be announced today, Here's a step-by-step guide to download

    Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 Class 12 results today at 1 pm know how to get marksheet gcw

    Maharashtra HSC Result 2022: Class 12 results today at 1 pm; know how to get marksheet

    Maharashtra HSC Result 2022: MSBSHSE to announce class 12 result on June 8, Know time, where to check - adt

    Maharashtra HSC Result 2022: MSBSHSE to announce class 12 result on June 8, Know time, where to check

    Recent Stories

    Nayanthara Vignesh Shivan love story Here is how they fell for each other drb

    Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan love story: Here’s how they fell for each other

    AAP dissolves Gujarat state unit ahead of assembly elections - adt

    AAP dissolves Gujarat state unit ahead of assembly elections

    Mithali Raj retires: Here is a look at top record the legendary batter holds in international cricket-ayh

    Mithali Raj retires: Here's a look at top record the legendary batter holds in international cricket

    IBM shutters Russian operations lays off staff after months of uncertainty gcw

    IBM shutters Russian operations, lays off staff after months of uncertainty

    When batting legend Sachin Tendulkar lauded Mithali Raj's 'terrific' achievement snt

    When batting legend Sachin Tendulkar lauded Mithali Raj's 'terrific' achievement

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon