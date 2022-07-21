Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2022 released; know how to check marks and other details

Candidates should be aware that they will require their SSLC admission cards to get their results. To obtain the SSLC Supplementary results, use the roll number found on these admission cards. Check out the download instructions below for a step-by-step guide.

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board, KSEEB, announced the Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Results 2022 on July 21, 2022. SSLC Results 2022 for Karnataka 10th Supplementary examinations are now available on the official websites karresults.nic.in and sslc.karnataka.gov.in.

The links to the Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Results 2022 have been activated. SSLC Results 2022 have been announced for exams taken between June 27, 2022 and July 4, 2022. In these SSLC Supplementary results, a total of 37,479 students passed.

- Go to the official KSEEB 10th Results website at karresults.nic.in.

- Click on the link that says 'SSLC Supplementary results 2022 Karnataka' on the homepage.

- A new page will appear, prompting you to enter your login information.

- On your screen, you will see your Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result.

- For future reference, download and print a copy of the score card.

Candidates should be aware that if the website goes down owing to high usage, they should not be concerned. They may check their Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Results 2022 by just waiting and refreshing the page. According to the KSEEB, a total of 94,699 students took the SSLC Supplementary Exam, which was held from June 24th to June 26th, 2022, in 423 exam centres across the state. Of the total number of students, 37,479 passed the exam, bringing the overall pass percentage to 39.59 percent.

For additional information on the Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2022 and the pass percentage, visit the official websites karresults.nic.in or sslc.karnataka.gov.in.