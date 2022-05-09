Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka SSLC Result 2022: KSEEB likely to announce class 10th result by this week

    The Karnataka Education Minister, B.C. Nagesh informed that the SSLC Result 2022 would be announced in the second week of May. 
     

    Karnataka SSLC Result 2022: KSEEB likely to announce class 10th result by this week - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Karnataka, First Published May 9, 2022, 1:07 PM IST

    Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board, KSEEB 2022, is anticipated to announce the SSLC Result 2022 soon. Following the last update, Karnataka class 10th Result or Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 will possibly be announced this week. As soon as it is declared, it will be accessible on the official website of the karresults.nic.in and sslc.karnataka.gov.in.

    The exact date is not announced yet. However, the Karnataka Education Minister, B.C. Nagesh informed that the SSLC Result 2022 would be announced in the second week of May. Following the sources, it is confirmed that the evaluation process has neared its end for the SSLC examination. After the SSLC Exam, the education minister stated the same.

    Following sources close to the board, the Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 will be announced by May 14. The confirmed dates will be announced on the official site sslc.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in.

    Students should note that the official website of KSEEB has been shifted from kseeb.kar.nic.in. 

    For Karnataka SSLC Examinations, nearly 8.76 lakh students registered this year. The exam was held successfully across 3440 centres in the state. On March 28, 2022, the exams began and concluded on April 11. 

    Last Updated May 9, 2022, 1:07 PM IST
