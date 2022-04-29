Karnataka PSI recruitment scam: BJP leader Divya Hagargi arrested from Pune

She is the 18th accused to be arrested in the case. Divya’s husband Rajesh Hagargi was previously arrested while she had managed to escape.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Friday arrested BJP leader Divya Hagargi from Pune in connection with the Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) recruitment scam in Karnataka. This comes in the wake of allegations against Gyan Jyothi institute that is run by Divya and her husband Rajesh Hagaragi.

Police sources said Divya was nabbed from a hideout in Pune in Maharashtra late Thursday night, and is expected to be brought to Kalaburgi this morning. The CID sleuths tracked her after one of her close aides and accused in scam Jyoti Patil called her.

Divya Hagargi allegedly took Rs 1 lakh together from candidates to facilitate malpractice at Jnana Jyoti College which was one of the exam centers where Police Sub Inspector exams were held. The home department had conducted an exam to fill 545 posts. It is said around 300 candidates have entered the system through cheating.

With the arrest of Divya, the police have managed to net 22 persons in the syndicate.

She is the 18th accused to be arrested in the case. Divya’s husband Rajesh Hagargi was previously arrested while she had managed to escape. The CID on Thursday also arrested a government employee, who allegedly helped a woman candidate in the exam.

Arrested Jyoti Patil is alleged to have provided answers via a Bluetooth device to the candidate who appeared for the police sub-inspector recruitment exam at Jnana Jyothi English School in Kalaburagi on October 3, 2021.

It is said the scam is worth Rs 200 crores and has put the BJP government on a defensive mode.