    National language row: Politics erupts over Kiccha Sudeep's comment

    The row over national language which was sparked following a Twitter spat between actor Ajay Devgn and South superstar Kiccha Sudeepa has taken a political turn. Although both the actors had settled the dispute, JDS and Congress from Karnataka are targeting Bollywood actor Devgn.

    Bengaluru, First Published Apr 28, 2022, 1:28 PM IST

    The recent remark by South superstar Kiccha Sudeep's statement on the lines of imposition of Hindu over southern language has now snowballed into a big controversy with JDS coming forward defending Sudeep's statement.

    Sudeep and Ajay Devgn had engaged in a Twitter battle over Hindi language. Ajay Devgn had stated that Hindi is the national language and will remain so and also targeted the regional language for dubbing the regional films in Hindi.

    In a fitting reply, Sudeep tweeted saying, "I did understand the txt you sent in hindi. Tats only coz we all have respected,loved and learnt hindi. No offense sir,,,but was wondering what'd the situation be in my response was typed in Kannada.!!  Don't we too belong to India sir."

    After a brief spat, both the actors agreed that there was a bit of misunderstanding and wanted to bury the differences, but by then the tweets had gone viral giving politicians a chance to blow up the issue.

    "Actor @KicchaSudeep saying that Hindi is not a National Language is correct.There is nothing to find fault in his statement. Actor @ajaydevgn is not only hyper in nature but also shows his ludicrous behaviour," former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy tweeted.

    The former CM also reminded Devgn that his first film Phool Aur Kaante ran for a year in Bengaluru and told Devgn he should not forget the encouragement given by Kannadigas for the growth of Hindu industry.

    Seeing JDS actively using the national language issue to its advantage, former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah also jumped in to react on the matter saying, "Hindi was never & will never be our National Language. It is the duty of every Indian to respect the linguistic diversity of our Country. Each language has its own rich history for its people to be proud of. I am proud to be a Kannadiga!!," Siddaramaiah tweeted.

    KPCC chief DK Shivakumar did not let the opportunity go out of hand and reacted over the issue. "There are 19,500 mother tongues spoken in India.Our love for India feels the same in every language.As a proud Kannadiga and a proud Congressman let me remind everyone that Congress created linguistic states so that no one language dominates another," Shivakumar tweeted.

     

