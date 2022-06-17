Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Andhra Pradesh SSC result 2022: Govt to conduct betterment exam for Class 10th students; Details here

    Students who completed the SSC Public Examinations in April 2022 and received fewer than 50 marks in a subject are entitled to apply and appear for the Betterment Examinations for a maximum of two subjects, as well as the SSC Advanced Supplementary Examinations, from July 6 to July 15.

    New Delhi, First Published Jun 17, 2022, 2:54 PM IST

    The Andhra Pradesh school education government has chosen to give an improvement option for 2022 SSC students for the first time in its history. The SSC exam pass rate was 67%, the lowest in two decades, and the administration has already planned to hold examinations for failing students next month.

    At an official statement issued on Thursday, D. Devananda Reddy, Director of Government Examinations, stated that the improvement examination cost of Rs 500 per subject should be paid at the time of application submission, which will be accessible in the individual school logins from June 16 to 19. For this aim, the pupils should approach their headmaster.

    Also Read | Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 declared; 96.94% pass percentage; how to check, other details

    From June 16 to 19, applications for improvement examinations will be accessible in the different school logins, and pupils who desire to sit for the tests may visit the headmaster and pay the expenses. The government declared that students who did not pass the SSC exam will be able to take the additional exam as normal students.

    Earlier this year, the class 10th result was unimpressive, with an overall pass percentage of 67.26 per cent. The females did better than the lads. Girls pass at a rate of 70.70 per cent, whereas boys pass at a rate of just 64.02 per cent.

    Also Read | CBSE Class 10th results 2022: Checking likely to be done by June 20, results expected by month end

    Last Updated Jun 17, 2022, 2:54 PM IST
