Karnataka NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 2 allotment result released; check details

The Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA, conducts the Karnataka NEET UG 2022 counselling and has announced the seat Allotment result on Monday for Round 2 on its official website, kea.kar.nic.in. Candidates who have registered can now download their admission order.

According to the schedule, candidates who have been shortlisted must download the allotment order and report to their respective colleges starting today, November 28, 2022, and ending on December 3, 2022. The allocation order must be downloaded by December 2, 2022.

The NEET UG 2022 seat allotment result is prepared by KEA based on the options entered by the candidates. Meanwhile, on November 10, the NEET UG 2022 round 1 seat allotment result was released, followed by the mock allotment list on November 7. Registration for NEET UG 2022 counselling had previously closed on October 30.

The NEET UG counselling 2022 is held by the Karnataka Examinations Authority for admission to MBBS and other UG medical courses in colleges across the state of Karnataka.

Karnataka NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Know how to download the Round 2 allotment result:

1) Visit the official website, kea.kar.nic.in

2) Click on the link '27-11 UGNEET 2022 second round seat allotment result'

3) Key in the roll number

4) Download and keep a copy

Candidates are advised to download the allotment order from the official website by December 2, 2022, and report to the colleges by December 3. Any new information about NEET UG will be posted on the website.

