    KCET 2022 Counselling: Second extended round dates released; check details

    The Karnataka Examinations Authority has released a new extended schedule on its official website, kea.kar.nic.in. Candidates should know that the second extended round allotment result will be published on November 29, 2022, after 11:00 am and that fees must be paid between November 29 and November 30, 2022.
     

    First Published Nov 25, 2022, 6:46 PM IST

    Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) Counseling is currently underway. The KCET 2022 Counselling for Round 2 has been revised, and the Karnataka Examinations Authority has announced a new extended schedule on its official website, kea.kar.nic.in.

    Following the latest extended schedule for Round 2, candidates who wish to participate in the KCET 2022 Counselling 2nd extended round can add new options/modify existing options/delete existing options between November 26, 2022, 5:00 pm and November 28, 2022, 11:00 am.

    The seat matrix will be available after 3 pm on Saturday, November 26, 2022. The option entry will be available beginning tomorrow. "Candidates are advised to modify/re-order/enter the options they want to select whether the seats show in the seat matrix or not, only for the reason that consequential vacancies may arise during the allotment process and the candidates will have a chance of getting a better seat if they have entered the options," according to the schedule. 

    KCET 2022 Counselling: Important dates

    1) Seat matrix display - November 26, 2022 (after 3:00 pm) 

    2) Eligible candidates option entry - November 26, 2022 (5:00 pm) November 28, 2022 (11:00 am)

    3) Results of the second extended round of seat allocation - November 29, 2022, (11:00 am)

    4) Payment of admission fees - November 29, to November 30, 2022

    5) Deadline for college reporting - November 30, 2022

    Candidates should know that the second extended round allotment result will be published on November 29, 2022, after 11:00 am and that fees must be paid between November 29 and November 30, 2022.

