Karnataka 2nd PUC exam begin today; know important guidelines you need to follow

More than 6.8 lakh people have enrolled to take the tests. The PUC tests will be held in the morning and will last three hours and fifteen minutes, from 10:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will begin administering the 2nd PUC or class 12 examinations today, April 22. It will run through May 18. More than 6.8 lakh people have enrolled to take the tests. The PUC tests will be held in the morning and will last three hours and fifteen minutes, from 10:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Here are some important guidelines you should keep in mind:

Regular students, according to the standards, would be forced to follow the uniform regulations. The tests will be taken by around six lakh regular students and 22,000 private applicants, all of whom have been instructed to follow standard rules.

Electronic devices are not permitted to be carried by students. Calculators and cell phones are not permitted in the test hall.

Students will be expected to provide their own stationery, including pens and rulers.

Students must be at the test venue at least 30 minutes before the start of the exam.

Candidates must remember to bring their admission cards, which they must get from their respective schools. The hall tickets will include information such as the student's name, application number, topic name, exam centre address, time, recommendations to follow on the day of the exam, and so on.

Students must remember to double-check all of the information on their hall ticket and report any errors to the authorities as soon as possible.

Also Read | Exam fever: 6.84 lakh Karnataka PUC students to appear for exams from April 22, uniform must

The tests have been enrolled for by a total of 6,84,255 students. The first paper is Logic and Business Studies. Students will be given 15 minutes extra to peruse the question paper. The class 12 test will be held at 1,076 different locations around the state.

Karnataka's government has set up a free transport service for students. According to the education minister, students can ride free Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses to and from their nearest bus stop to the exam centre.

Also Read | NTA reopens JEE Main 2022 session 1 window; check new dates here