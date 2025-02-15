JKPSC CCE Prelims Admit Card to release today, download it on jkpsc.nic.in, exam will be held on February 23

The JKPSC CCE Prelims admit cards will be released today, February 15, 2025, on jkpsc.nic.in. The exam is scheduled for February 23, 2025, in two shifts.

JKPSC CCE: The admit cards for the CCE prelims exam will be issued by the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission today, i.e. on February 15, 2025. These hall tickets will be made available on the official website of JKPSC, jkpsc.nic.in. Candidates who have applied for the exam can download the hall ticket by entering the required details on the portal.

The Combined Competitive Prelims Exam will be conducted by the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission on February 23, 2025. This exam will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift session will be from 10 am to 12 noon and the afternoon session will be from 2 pm to 4 pm. Follow these steps to download the admit card.

JKPSC CCE Prelims Admit Card: How to download

Step 1: To download the Jammu & Kashmir Combined Competitive Prelims Admit Card, visit the official website of JKPSC, jkpsc.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the JKPSC CCE Prelims Admit Card 2024 link available on the home page.

Step 3: Enter the login details.

Step 4: Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

JKPSC CCE: Important points

Candidates must remember to bring a valid photo ID card along with their hall ticket to the exam centre. Acceptable ID documents include a driving licence, Aadhar card, or voter ID card. Entry to the centre will not be permitted without the hall ticket, so ensure you have it with you.

After the successful completion of the Jammu and Kashmir Combined Competitive Prelims Exam, the commission will release the answer key on the official website. Candidates will have the opportunity to raise objections within the specified timeframe. These objections will be reviewed by the commission. Following the review, the final answer key and results will be announced, with the results being available on the official website.

