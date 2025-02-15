How to become a commercial pilot in India

Career
This simple guide will help you work towards achieving your goal of becoming a commercial pilot in India!
To start, you need to complete your 10+2 education or graduation from a recognised board or university. You must be proficient in English.
You must have a Class 2 Medical Certificate from an approved medical examiner, ensuring you are fit for flying.
Enrol in a recognised flying school or aviation academy to start your training.
Some well-known institutions include Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Uran Akademi, Rajiv Gandhi Aviation Academy, and The Bombay Flying Club.
You will need to undergo both ground training (theory) and flight training (practical) to become skilled in flying.
You will need to obtain different licenses in the following order:
Student Pilot License (SPL)
Private Pilot License (PPL)
Commercial Pilot License (CPL)
As part of the training, you must accumulate a set number of flight hours to qualify for your Commercial Pilot License (CPL).
Becoming a commercial pilot in India can be expensive. The total cost of training can range from Rs 80 lakh to 1 crore, depending on the flying school and training requirements.
If you don’t have enough funds, you can consider applying for scholarships and student loans to cover the expenses of a flying school.
