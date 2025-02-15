Career

How to become a commercial pilot in India

Have you always wished to become a pilot?

This simple guide will help you work towards achieving your goal of becoming a commercial pilot in India!
 

Education

To start, you need to complete your 10+2 education or graduation from a recognised board or university. You must be proficient in English.
 

Other requirements

You must have a Class 2 Medical Certificate from an approved medical examiner, ensuring you are fit for flying.
 

Join a flying school

Enrol in a recognised flying school or aviation academy to start your training.

Aviation schools

Some well-known institutions include Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Uran Akademi, Rajiv Gandhi Aviation Academy, and The Bombay Flying Club.
 

Ground and flight training

You will need to undergo both ground training (theory) and flight training (practical) to become skilled in flying.
 

Obtain required licenses

You will need to obtain different licenses in the following order:
Student Pilot License (SPL)
Private Pilot License (PPL)
Commercial Pilot License (CPL)

Gain required flight hours

As part of the training, you must accumulate a set number of flight hours to qualify for your Commercial Pilot License (CPL).

Cost of training

Becoming a commercial pilot in India can be expensive. The total cost of training can range from Rs 80 lakh to 1 crore, depending on the flying school and training requirements.
 

Expenses

If you don’t have enough funds, you can consider applying for scholarships and student loans to cover the expenses of a flying school.

