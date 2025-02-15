UGC NET Result: December exam result may be announced soon, you can check it on ugcnet.nta.ac.in

UGC NET December 2025 exam results are expected to be released soon by NTA on the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in. Candidates can check their results by entering the required details.

Updated: Feb 15, 2025, 10:07 AM IST

UGC NET Result: The University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) December exam result 2025 may be announced soon. It is expected that the result will be announced by NTA within the next few days. Once the results are released, candidates will be able to check them on the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in. To view the results, candidates will need to enter the required details. After submitting the information, the results will be displayed on the screen.

UGC NET exam conducted on

The UGC NET exam was conducted by NTA on different dates from January 3. The last day of examination for this session was held on January 27, 2025. After this, the provisional answer key for the UGC NET December exam was released by NTA on January 31, 2025. Candidates were given an opportunity to raise objections for the exam between February 1 and 3, 2025. 

The following details will be mentioned in UGC NET December result

Candidate Name, Roll Number, Application Number, Father's Name, Category and Sub Category, Result Date
Maximum marks, percentage of marks obtained, marks obtained in each paper.

SSC CHT Result: Combined Hindi Translator result announced, check on ssc.gov.in

UGC NET December Result 2025: Steps to follow

Step 1: To check the UGC NET December result, visit the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in.
Step 2: Now, click on the Latest News section on the homepage. 
Step 3: Click on UGC NET December session result link. 
Step 4: Enter the required details, like registration number and password/date of birth. 
Step 5: The result will be displayed on the screen. Download and keep it safe for future reference. 

Bihar D El Ed Exam 2025 Application Deadline Today: Fill the application form for entrance exam soon

Apart from this, CSIR UGC NET exam city slip can be released soon. This will also be uploaded on the official website. Candidates will be able to download it by entering the necessary details. Also, they will be able to know which city they will have to go to for the exam. After the release of the exam city information slip, admit cards will be issued by NTA.

