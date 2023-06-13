Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    JAC 11th Result 2023 to be out soon: Here's how to check Jharkhand board Class 11 result

    JAC result 2023: Earlier, JAC had announced Class 8 and 9 final exam results, and Class 10, 12 board exam results on jacresults.com. The Jharkhand board is likely to announce Class 11 results for all streams together.

    Jharkhand board, JAC 11th Result 2023: Here's how to check Class 11 result
    First Published Jun 13, 2023, 12:34 PM IST

    Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will on Tuesday (June 13) announce Class 11 final exam results in due course of time. Once the results are announced, students can check their individual marks on jacresults.com. The students are also advised to visit jac.jharkhand.gov.in for result-related updates.

    To check JAC Class 11 results, students have to use their board exam roll code and roll numbers as login credentials.

    JAC Jharkhand Class 11 result 2023: Here's how to check results

    Step 1 - Login to jacresults.com.
    Step 2- Go to the result page of Class 11.
    Step 3 - Enter your final exam roll code and roll number.
    Step 4 - Check your result.
    Step 5 - Download the page and save it for future uses.

    The JAC Board Class 11 Result 2023 will hold students' marks, corresponding grades, percentages, and their qualification status in the respective examination. Students are advised to carefully review the details information on the mark sheet.

    The information can be varified with the name of the student, roll number, date of birth, subject-wise marks, and total marks. To be eligible for the exams, students need to achieve at least the minimum passing marks set by the JAC Board. The candidate needs to score a minimum of 33 percent marks in each subject and overall to clear the exam.

    Last Updated Jun 13, 2023, 12:34 PM IST
