JEE Mains 2025 Session-2 Registration ends today; read details and apply now

Published: Feb 25, 2025, 8:47 AM IST

JEE Mains 2025: The last date for filling the application form for JEE Main 2025 Session-2 exam is February 25. Students who wish to appear in this exam and have not yet filled out the form due to any reason now have one final opportunity to do so. Without delay, students can immediately register by visiting the official website of National Examination Agency (NTA) jeemain.nta.nic.in. Along with this, you can also complete the application process directly by clicking on the direct link provided on this page.

JEE Mains 2025: Application fee

JEE Mains 2025: To apply for JEE Main Session 2 Examination, candidates from unreserved category will have to pay a fee of Rs 1000, candidates from General OBC and General EWS category will have to pay Rs 900. The fee for female candidates of unreserved, General OBC, General EWS category has been fixed at Rs 800. SC / ST / Transgender / PWD category will have to pay Rs 500 as application fee.

JEE Mains 2025: application process

Step 1: To fill the JEE Mains Session 2 2025 Application Form, visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Step 2: Click on Online Application Form for JEE (Main) – 2025 Session 2 in the latest news on the home page of the website. 
Step 3: After this, first click on the registration link and fill in the required details and register. 
Step 4: Complete the application form by filling other information. 
Step 5: Submit the form by paying the prescribed fee according to the category and take a printout of it.

JEE Mains 2025 Session-2 exam Dates

JEE Main Session 2 exam will be conducted by NTA from April 1 to 8 at the designated examination centres. The exam will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift exam will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift exam will be conducted from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Session 2 exam result is proposed to be released on April 17, 2025. For more information related to the exam, students can visit the official website.

