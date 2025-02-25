RPSC RAS Prelims Result: RPSC RAS scorecard and final answer key released, check direct link to download

RPSC RAS 2025: After the declaration of the result of RAS Preliminary Exam 2024 on Thursday by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission, the final answer key and scorecard have been released today i.e. on February 24, 2025. All the candidates who had appeared in the Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) Preliminary Examination can now download their scorecard and final answer key by visiting the official website of RPSC or from the link given on this page. To download the scorecard, you must enter the login details.

RPSC RAS: 21539 candidates selected

According to the official information by the Commission Secretary, 21539 candidates have been successful in the prelim exam and have qualified for the main exam. The main exam is proposed to be conducted from June 17 to 18, 2025.

RPSC RAS: How to check marks and final answer key

• To check RPSC RAS Prelim Marks and Final Answer Key, visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

• On the home page of the website, go to the News and Events Section and click on the Marks/Final Answer Key link.

• To check the marks, enter the login details.

• The final answer key will open in PDF format which you can download and keep for future reference.

RPSC RAS: 1096 vacant posts

This recruitment will fill 428 positions under state services and 668 positions under subordinate services. Initially, the recruitment was for 733 posts, but it was later revised and increased.

RPSC RAS: Selection Process

Candidates who succeed in the prelim exam will be eligible to appear in the main exam for selection in this recruitment. The main examination will be held from June 17 to 18, 2025. After this, the candidates who get the prescribed cutoff marks in the main examination will have to appear in the final stage interview. After the completion of all the stages, the final list of candidates will be released.

