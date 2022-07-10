NEET UG 2022 admit card likely to be released; know how to download, other instructions and more

NTA will hold the NEET-UG entrance test on July 17 from 2 p.m. to 5:20 p.m. Around 18 lakh people have enrolled for the NEET UG 2022 exam. The Admit Card for NEET-UG 2022 will be accessible on the official website neet.nta.nic.in after it is announced. The NEET (UG) test will be held in 546 locations across the country, as well as 14 places outside of India.

The date of the National Eligibility Cumulative Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2022 is quickly approaching, with lakhs of hopefuls practising for the medical entrance test. According to the latest rumours, the NEET UG Admit Card 2022 will be available on the official website, neet.nta.nic.in, today (July 10). However, no official date for the issuance of the NEET UG Admit Card has been announced.

Here's how to obtain the NEET UG 2022 Admit Card:

Visit the official NEET UG website at neet.nta.ac.in.

When the Admit Card download link becomes available, it will be posted in the notice area.

Go to the website and enter your information.

Save the admission card after downloading it.

Print it out.

Candidates in NEET-UG 2022 will receive four points for each correct answer and three marks for each incorrect response. Unanswered questions will receive zero points. Physics, Chemistry, Botany, and Zoology will be the four disciplines included in the NEET-UG 2022 test. Each subject will have 50 questions divided into two portions (A and B). The examination will last for 200 minutes (03 hours 20 minutes).

Students are required to report no later than 1:30 PM, according to NTA guidelines. If a student is wearing religious dress that is not permitted, or if they wish to wear jewellery, they must report at least two hours in advance to ensure adequate frisking.

