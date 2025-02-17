JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Registration: Fill the Session 2 exam form soon, last date of application is close

JEE Main 2025 Session 2: An important update for candidates wishing to apply for the JEE Main Session 2 exam: The online registration window for this exam will close on February 25, 2025, as per the National Testing Agency. Therefore, students are advised to complete their application process immediately. Candidates should also keep in mind that after the last date, no application form will be accepted. To apply, candidates have to login by visiting the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. The process of filling the online application form for the exam for the second session started from January 31, 2025.

JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Exam dates

Joint Entrance Examination Session 2 will be conducted by the National Testing Agency between April 1 and 8. The exam city slip for this exam will be released in the second week of March. Admit cards can be released three days before the exam.

JEE Main 2025 Session 2: Helpline number released

In case of any problem in applying for JEE Main Session 2, candidates can contact the agency's helpline number- 011-40759000 or 011-69227700. Apart from this, one can also email at jeemain@nta.ac.in.

JEE Main 2025 Session 1 Result

The answer key of the second paper for JEE Main first session was recently released on the official website. Candidates were given a chance till February 6, 2025, to raise objections on the provisional answer key.

The result for JEE Main exam has also been released recently. 14 students have topped the exam result, who have scored 100 percentile. For more information related to the result, candidates are advised to visit the website.

