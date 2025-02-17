UP BEd 2025: How to fill the application form for UP BEd entrance exam, check complete details here

UP BEd 2025: The application process for the Uttar Pradesh BEd Joint Entrance Examination 2025 has begun. Candidates can apply online until March 8, 2025 (without late fees) and March 15, 2025 (with late fees) through the official website.

UP BEd 2025: Students appearing for Uttar Pradesh BEd Joint Entrance Examination 2025 should note this important information. The application process for this year's entrance examination has been started by Bundelkhand University from February 15, 2025. All the students who want to take admission in UP BEd course from UP state can apply online by visiting the official website of BU Jhansi bujhansi.ac.in. The last date for filling the application form is March 8 without fees and March 15, 2025, with late fees.

UP BEd 2025: Educational Qualification and Age Limit

To appear in UP BEd entrance exam, it is necessary to pass graduation or post-graduation in any subject with 50 percent marks from a recognized university/institute. Engineering students should have passed graduation with 55 percent marks. Candidates who are in the final year or last semester of their graduation or post-graduation can also apply for this exam. All students should note that the minimum age required to fill the UP BEd admission form is 21 years. There is no upper age limit for applying.

UP BEd 2025: Important dates to note

UP BEd application starting date- February 15, 2025

Last date to fill the application form- March 8, 2025

Last date for application with late fee- March 15, 2025

Admit card release date- April 14, 2025 (Expected)

Date of Entrance Exam- April 20, 2025 (Expected)

Result release date- May 25, 2025 (Expected)

UP BEd 2025: application process

• To fill the UP BEd Application Form, visit the official website bujhansi.ac.in.

• Click on UP BEd JEE 2025 on the home page of the website.

• Select “CLICK HERE FOR NEW USER REGISTRATION” and register by filling in the requested details.

• After registration, candidates should go to “CLICK HERE TO EXISTING USERS” and complete the form by filling other details.

• After this, you deposit the prescribed fee and submit the form and download it.

Along with filling the UP BEd application form, Rs 1400 will have to be deposited as fee. Apart from this, the application fee for SC, ST category has been fixed at Rs 700. Candidates belonging to the General/OBC/EWS categories who apply with a late fee will need to pay Rs 2000, while candidates from the SC/ST category will be required to pay Rs 1000. Application fee can be paid through debit card, credit card, net banking, e-challan

