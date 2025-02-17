CUET UG 2025: When will the registration for CUET UG exam start, know the latest updates

CUET UG 2025: The notification for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate is expected soon. Class 12 pass/appearing students are eligible, and the exam will likely be held in May/June 2025 in 13 languages.

CUET UG 2025: There is an important update for the students preparing for Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG 2025). According to media reports, the notification for CUET UG exam can be issued by NTA soon. With the release of the notification, other details including registration date and exam date will be released. After the registration starts, students will be able to fill the application form online by visiting the official portal exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG.

CUET UG Eligibility

To appear for CUET 2025 entrance test, students must have passed class 12 from a recognized board. Students who are going to appear in class 12 board exams are also eligible to apply for this exam.

CUET UG: Application Process and Fees

To appear in this entrance exam, students can fill the form only through online mode, forms will not be accepted in any other way. To complete the application process, candidates must complete the registration first. They have to fill the form by filling other details and finally you have to deposit the prescribed fee according to the category

The fee for 3 subjects along with the application has been fixed at Rs 1000 for the general category, Rs 900 for OBC/EWS category and Rs 800 for SC/ST/PH. On adding additional subjects after three subjects, the general category will have to pay Rs 400 per subject, EWS/OBC will have to pay Rs 375 and SC/ST/PH will have to pay Rs 350

CUET UG Languages

This exam is held at the All India level, and candidates can take it in the language of their region. The exam will be available in 13 languages: Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Oriya, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

For your information, the exam is expected to be conducted in May/June 2025. Through this exam, students will have the opportunity to secure admission to undergraduate courses at top colleges and institutions across the country. Students are advised to regularly visit the official website for the latest updates regarding the exam.

