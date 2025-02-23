PM Internship Scheme 2025: Registration starts for the second phase of internship, apply today

PM Internship Scheme: The second phase of the Prime Minister Internship Scheme 2024-25 is now open. Apply online at pminternship.mca.gov.in before March 12, 2025, to be among the one lakh candidates selected.

Author
Ishwi Singh
Updated: Feb 23, 2025, 3:11 PM IST

PM Internship Scheme: The application process for the second phase of the Prime Minister Internship Scheme (PM Internship Scheme 2024-25) has been started by the central government. Candidates can fill the form online by visiting the official website pminternship.mca.gov.in. The last date for filling the form is March 12, 2025. One lakh candidates will be selected through the second phase of application process.

PM Internship Scheme: Eligibility & Criteria

To participate in this scheme, the candidate should not be involved in full-time job or education. The age of the candidate should be between 21 to 24 years. Students studying online and through distance mode will be eligible for the internship programme.

PM Internship Scheme: Documents required 

It is mandatory for the candidates to have Aadhar card to apply in Pradhan Mantri Internship Scheme 2025. Along with Aadhar card, candidates will need to present educational documents and passport size photographs.

Additionally, individuals with a family income exceeding Rs 8 lakh per annum, those with a family member working in a government job, or candidates who have graduated from institutions such as IIT, IIM, IIIT, IISER, NID, IIIT, or NLU, are not eligible to participate.

PM Internship Scheme: Follow these steps

•    To fill the PM Internship Scheme online form, visit the official website pminternship.mca.gov.in.
•    Register by clicking on the register link. Fill the required details.
•    After registration, the candidates will have to upload other details asked in the form.
•    Finally submit the form. Save the pdf for future use.

