JEE Main 2022: Know what is allowed and what is not in the exam hall

The engineering admission exam will begin on July 25. The admission card will include information such as the name of the city of the exam, the location of the exam, the time of the exam, and more. Here's what is allowed and what is not allowed in the exam hall.

Today, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will issue admit cards for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Session 2. Students who have enrolled for the engineering entrance exam may access their hall tickets via the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. The engineering admission exam will begin on July 25. The admission card will include information such as the name of the city of the exam, the location of the exam, the time of the exam, and more.

According to the NTA, applicants should bring just the following items to the test venue:

— Admit card and self declaration (undertaking) fully filled out on the NTA website (a clear printout on A4 size paper).

— A simple transparent ball point pen.

— An additional photograph for the attendance sheet.

— Sanitizer for personal use (50 ml).

— Personal transparent water bottle.

— Sugar tablets/fruits (banana/apple/orange) in the event that the candidate is diabetic.

Also Read | JEE Main 2022: Session 2 admit card to be released today; know details to check

Here's what is not allowed inside exam hall

According to the NTA's official notice, candidates are notpermitted to bring instruments, geometry or pencil boxes, handbags, purses, any type of paper, stationery, textual material (printed or written material), eatables and water (loose or packed), mobile phone, earphone, microphone, pager, calculator, docupen, slide rules, log tables, camera, tape recorder, electronic watches with calculator facilities, any metallic item or electronic gadgets, devices into the examination hall.

English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu will be the 13 languages used in JEE Main 2022 session 2. The examination will commence on July 25th.

Also Read: JEE Main second session postponed, to begin from July 25, announces NTA

If a candidate is unable to get his or her admit card from the JEE Main website, call the NTA helpdesk at 011-40759000 between 10 a.m. and 5.00 p.m. If there is any mismatch in the candidate's particulars or his/her photograph and signature as stated on the e-admit card, the candidate should immediately contact the NTA helpdesk.