Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    JEE Main 2022: Know what is allowed and what is not in the exam hall

    The engineering admission exam will begin on July 25. The admission card will include information such as the name of the city of the exam, the location of the exam, the time of the exam, and more. Here's what is allowed and what is not allowed in the exam hall.

    JEE Main 2022 session 2 admit card today Know what is allowed and what is not in the exam hall gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 21, 2022, 3:45 PM IST

    Today, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will issue admit cards for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Session 2. Students who have enrolled for the engineering entrance exam may access their hall tickets via the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. The engineering admission exam will begin on July 25. The admission card will include information such as the name of the city of the exam, the location of the exam, the time of the exam, and more.

    According to the NTA, applicants should bring just the following items to the test venue:

    — Admit card and self declaration (undertaking) fully filled out on the NTA website (a clear printout on A4 size paper).

    — A simple transparent ball point pen.

    — An additional photograph for the attendance sheet.

    — Sanitizer for personal use (50 ml).

    — Personal transparent water bottle.

    — Sugar tablets/fruits (banana/apple/orange) in the event that the candidate is diabetic.

    Also Read | JEE Main 2022: Session 2 admit card to be released today; know details to check

    Here's what is not allowed inside exam hall

    According to the NTA's official notice, candidates are notpermitted to bring instruments, geometry or pencil boxes, handbags, purses, any type of paper, stationery, textual material (printed or written material), eatables and water (loose or packed), mobile phone, earphone, microphone, pager, calculator, docupen, slide rules, log tables, camera, tape recorder, electronic watches with calculator facilities, any metallic item or electronic gadgets, devices into the examination hall.

    English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu will be the 13 languages used in JEE Main 2022 session 2. The examination will commence on July 25th.

    Also Read: JEE Main second session postponed, to begin from July 25, announces NTA

    If a candidate is unable to get his or her admit card from the JEE Main website, call the NTA helpdesk at 011-40759000 between 10 a.m. and 5.00 p.m. If there is any mismatch in the candidate's particulars or his/her photograph and signature as stated on the e-admit card, the candidate should immediately contact the NTA helpdesk.

    Last Updated Jul 21, 2022, 3:45 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2022 released know how to check marks and other details gcw

    Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2022 released; know how to check marks and other details

    DSSSB Recruitment 2022: Apply online for 547 positions; know eligibility, application fees, other details - adt

    DSSSB Recruitment 2022: Apply online for 547 positions; know eligibility, application fees, other details

    NEET UG 2022 Here s a step by step guide to calculate your scores gcw

    NEET UG 2022: Here's a step-by-step guide to calculate your scores

    ICAI CA Intermediate Results 2022 announced: Know how to check - adt

    ICAI CA Intermediate Results 2022 announced; know how to check

    NEET UG 2022: Answer key to be released soon; here's everything you need to know - adt

    NEET UG 2022: Answer key to be released soon; here's everything you need to know

    Recent Stories

    Sidhu Moose Wala's father Balkaur Singh gets threat message from Pakistani number: Report RBA

    Sidhu Moose Wala's father Balkaur Singh gets threat message from Pakistani number: Report

    football Manchester City Jack Grealish believes Erling Haaland will be 'unstoppable' in debut Premier League season snt

    Man City's Grealish believes Haaland will be 'unstoppable' in debut Premier League season

    WWE world wrestling entertainment: Want to see THE SHIELD reunite? Seth Rollins reveals when it could happen next-ayh

    WWE: Want to see THE SHIELD reunite? Seth Rollins reveals when it could happen next

    Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2022 released know how to check marks and other details gcw

    Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2022 released; know how to check marks and other details

    football cristiano Ronaldo transfer dilemma: Heres what Georgina Rodriguez wants Manchester United star to do snt

    Ronaldo's transfer dilemma: Here's what Georgina Rodriguez wants Man United star to do

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Backward castes who fought for Independence snt

    India@75: Backward castes who fought for Independence

    Video Icon
    Video Speeding ambulance skids, crashes against Udupi toll plaza; 4 dead

    Video: Speeding ambulance skids, crashes against Udupi toll plaza; 4 dead

    Video Icon
    Karnataka leg of the Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra flagged off

    Karnataka leg of the Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra flagged off

    Video Icon
    Congress MPs stage protest with curd packets inside Rajya Sabha

    Congress MPs stage protest with curd packets inside Rajya Sabha

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Jamnalal Bajaj, the industrialist who fought for India's freedom

    India@75: Jamnalal Bajaj, the industrialist who fought for India's freedom

    Video Icon