JEE Main 2022: NTA to release Session 2 answer key today; know time, how to download

JEE Main session 2 Answer Key likely to release shortly today, August 3, 2022, once released candidates will be able to download the answer key from the official website.

The Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main session two result 2022 is anticipated to be released by the National Testing Agency, NTA on August 6. The JEE Main answer key 2022 will be available today on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

By 9 pm, the JEE Main answer key should be available. According to many reports, the candidate response sheets and the JEE Mains 2022 Answer Key would be made available. Candidates would also have some opportunity to voice any important complaints when these documents are made public. To check the JEE Mains answer key, applicants have to use their application number and date of birth.

Here's how to download the answer key

Visit jeemain.nta.nic.in to access NTA JEE's official website.

On the home page, select the JEE Main Session 2 Answer Key 2022 link.

The PDF document opens.

Download the answer key and check it.

Keep a physical copy of it in case you need it again.

On July 30, the JEE Main 2022 session 2 test came to a close with over 6 lakh applicants participating. There will be a limited opportunity after the distribution of the tentative answer keys for applicants to voice their concerns. The final solution key and results will then be made public.

