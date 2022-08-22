JEE Advanced 2022 admit card to be released on August 23; step-by-step guide to download it

IIT Bombay will release the JEE Advanced 2022 admit cards on August 23, 2022. Once released, candidates will be able to check and download their respective admit cards from the official website, i.e., jeeadv.ac.in.

Candidates must bring their admission card with them to the testing location. On August 28, the JEE Advanced 2022 test is expected to take place. 50 overseas students are among the almost 1.6 lakh applicants for JEE Advanced 2022. The two shifts for JEE Advanced 2022 will be paper one from 9 am to 12 pm and paper two from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

JEE Advanced 2022 will consist of two examinations with questions written in both Hindi and English. Throughout the exam, candidates will have the ability to switch between the languages.

Here are steps to download admit cards for JEE Advanced 2022

Visit jeeadv.ac.in, the official website.

Select the "JEE Advanced Admit Card" option on the webpage.

The candidate portal for JEE Advanced 2022 will appear on the screen.

Enter the necessary information, including your registration number, birthdate, and cellphone number.

Select "Login."

The screen will show the 2022 JEE Advanced admission card.

Download JEE Advanced admit card and take a printout.

Know important dates you need to know

Admit Card availability: August 23 to August 28, 2022

JEE Advanced 2022 exam date: August 28, 2022

Online display of provisional answer key: September 3, 2022

Online declaration of final answer key: September 11, 2022

JEE Advanced 2022 Result date: September 11, 2022

