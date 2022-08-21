BPSSC SI exam marksheet to be released today; here's how to access it

Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) is going to release final mark sheets for the post of Police Sub Inspector and Sergeant exam, 2020 mark sheets on August 21. Here's a step-by-step guide to access it.

Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) will release the mark sheet for the post of Police Sub Inspector and Sergeant in Bihar Police from August 21. Up till September 4, 2022, candidates may access and download their mark sheets from the official website, bpssc.bih.nic.in.

The marksheet for the Sergeant and Sub Inspector Exam will be available for download once the link is up on the official website, bpssc.bih.nic.in, for candidates who took the exam. A total of 2,213 positions in the Bihar Police were available for filling, including 1998 openings for Police SI positions and 198 for Sergeant positions.

Here's how to access the marksheet

Visit the official website bpssc.bih.nic.in

Click the link that says "Sub-Inspector/Sergeant in Bihar Police Mark Sheet" on the webpage.

enter and submit your login information

Examine and save the grade sheet.

Print off the page for later use.

On July 14, 2022, the Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission, or BPSSC, announced the results for the BPSSC SI and Seargeant positions. Candidates that made the short list will get calls regarding the next steps. The BPSSC also published a table listing the overall number of candidates chosen from each category, along with their roll numbers. For the chosen applicants, the call letter for selection was also made public.

