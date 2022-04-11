JAM 2022: Application invited; know how to submit

The last date for the application is May 11.

The candidates who have passed the Joint Admission Test for Master(JAM) 2022 can now register and apply for the JAM 2022 admission. Indian Institution of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has announced the JAM admission form 2022 notice at iitr.ac.in. The application for the JAM 2022 entry is available at joaps.iitr.ac.in.

The candidates need to fill in the details, including their personal and academic qualifications, in the IIT JAM 2022 form. The last date for the application is May 11.

The IIT Roorkee will announce the first JAM admission list 2022 on June 1. Following the first IIT JAM 2022 admission list, qualified candidates will have to pay the booking fee online by June 6. On June 16, the second IIT JAM admission list for 2022 will be revealed. The seat registration fee for the second JAM 2022 entrance list is due by June 20.

Here are the steps to register

1) Visit the joaps.iitr.ac.in site.

2) Next on the screen, fill in the required details, including Enrolment ID / Registration ID / Email ID and password on the designated spaces.

3) Now click on submit.

4) Now, select your choices.

5) Enter the details, including personal and educational qualifications.

6) Submit the filled form.

7) Now, download the JAM 2022 admission application form.

