ISC Result 2022: Class 12 results declared; 99.38 pass percentage, girls perform better

The results of the ISC class 12 examinations were announced today by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations in New Delhi. The results are now available at cisce.org and results.cisce.org. Students must remember that in order to pass the ISC 12th Result 2022, they must secure a total of 33 percent marks in each subject and in overall aggregate as well.

This year, a total of 18 students have secured the All India Rank of 1. This year, CISCE has reported an overall pass percentage of 99.38 per cent in ISC exams 2022. Girls have outshined boys, with a pass percentage of 99.52%, while boys secured 99.26%.

Students would need to key in their unique ID, index number, and captcha to log in to their account and check their individual score cards

Here are steps to check the scores

To get a marksheet, go to the official websites at results.cisce.org and cisce.org.

Select the result link. Select the ISC result link

Enter your unique ID, index number, and other needed information

ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Results will display on the screen - Download and print the ISC Semester 2 Results 2022.

The recheck module will be activated on July 24, 2022 at 5 p.m. and will be available until July 30, 2022. Students should be aware that no additional requests for rechecks of the ISC Examination Year 2022 will be considered after then. The charge for rechecking would be Rs 1000 per topic. Students, however, will be unable to apply for rechecking of semester 1 results because that score has already been finalised.

This year, CISCE held board examinations in semester style, and applicants were given question paper - cum - answer booklets to complete. The semester 1 examinations began on November 22 and ended on December 20. On February 7, the results were announced.

The board did not provide physical copies of the semester 1 exam results, and a combined result for both semesters would be released soon. The marks received in both terms will be recorded separately on the marksheets. If a student is dissatisfied with the results, they will be able to retake the tests at a later date.

