Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISC Result 2022: Class 12 results declared; 99.38 pass percentage, girls perform better

    The results are now available at cisce.org and results.cisce.org. Students can also check the outcome through SMS. Students can receive their ICSE and ISC exam results by texting their seven-digit roll code to 09248082883.

    ISC Result 2022 Class 12 results declared know toppers pass percentage websites gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 24, 2022, 5:09 PM IST

    The results of the ISC class 12 examinations were announced today by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations in New Delhi. The results are now available at cisce.org and results.cisce.org. Students must remember that in order to pass the ISC 12th Result 2022, they must secure a total of 33 percent marks in each subject and in overall aggregate as well. 

    This year, a total of 18 students have secured the All India Rank of 1. This year, CISCE has reported an overall pass percentage of 99.38 per cent in ISC exams 2022. Girls have outshined boys, with a pass percentage of 99.52%, while boys secured 99.26%.

    Students would need to key in their unique ID, index number, and captcha to log in to their account and check their individual score cards

    Here are steps to check the scores

    • To get a marksheet, go to the official websites at results.cisce.org and cisce.org.
    • Select the result link. Select the ISC result link
    • Enter your unique ID, index number, and other needed information
    • ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Results will display on the screen - Download and print the ISC Semester 2 Results 2022.

    Students can also check the outcome through SMS. Students can receive their ICSE and ISC exam results by texting their seven-digit roll code to 09248082883.

    The recheck module will be activated on July 24, 2022 at 5 p.m. and will be available until July 30, 2022. Students should be aware that no additional requests for rechecks of the ISC Examination Year 2022 will be considered after then. The charge for rechecking would be Rs 1000 per topic. Students, however, will be unable to apply for rechecking of semester 1 results because that score has already been finalised.

    Also Read | ISC Result 2022: Class 12 results soon; know how to check marks through DigiLocker, SMS

    This year, CISCE held board examinations in semester style, and applicants were given question paper - cum - answer booklets to complete. The semester 1 examinations began on November 22 and ended on December 20. On February 7, the results were announced.

    The board did not provide physical copies of the semester 1 exam results, and a combined result for both semesters would be released soon. The marks received in both terms will be recorded separately on the marksheets. If a student is dissatisfied with the results, they will be able to retake the tests at a later date.

    Also Read | ISC Result 2022: Class 12 results likely to be declared today; know websites, how to check marks and more

    Last Updated Jul 24, 2022, 5:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    NEET dress code row REET 2022 under scanner as aspirants made to remove dupattas cut sleeves gcw

    After NEET dress code row, REET 2022 under scanner as aspirants made to remove dupattas, cut sleeves

    ISC Result 2022 Class 12 results soon know how to check marks through DigiLocker SMS gcw

    ISC Result 2022: Class 12 results soon; know how to check marks through DigiLocker, SMS

    ISC Result 2022:Class 12 results likely to be declared today know websites how to check marks and more gcw

    ISC Result 2022: Class 12 results likely to be declared today; know websites, how to check marks and more

    IIT JAM 2023: Application process to begin on Sep 7; exam to be held on Feb 12 - adt

    IIT JAM 2023: Application process to begin on Sep 7; exam to be held on Feb 12

    AP PGECET 2022: Answer key objection window deadline extended; know details here - adt

    AP PGECET 2022: Answer key objection window deadline extended; know details here

    Recent Stories

    Cannot criticise PM Nehru's intentions in 1962, says Rajnath Singh

    Cannot criticise PM Nehru's intentions in 1962, says Rajnath Singh

    PM Modi and Yogi s portraits found in garbage at UP power plant gcw

    PM Modi and Yogi's portraits found in garbage at UP power plant

    iQoo 9T 5G to launch on August 2 Is it similar to iQoo 10 Here what latest teasers suggest gcw

    iQoo 9T 5G to launch on August 2; Is it similar to iQoo 10? Here's what latest teasers suggest

    AAP MP Sanjay Singh shares 'manipulated' video of PM; BJP fact-checks him

    AAP MP Sanjay Singh shares 'manipulated' video of PM; BJP fact-checks him

    India vs West Indies/IND vs WI, 2nd ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    IND vs WI, 2nd ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction and more

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Polygars, the greatest challenge to East India Company

    India@75: Polygars, the greatest challenge to East India Company

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Abbakka Chautha, the first Indian queen who fought against colonial invaders snt

    India@75: Abbakka Chautha, the first Indian queen who fought against colonial invaders

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Inspiring story of Haipou Jadonang Malangmei, the legendary Naga leader snt

    India@75: Inspiring story of Haipou Jadonang Malangmei, the legendary Naga leader

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Backward castes who fought for Independence snt

    India@75: Backward castes who fought for Independence

    Video Icon
    Video Speeding ambulance skids, crashes against Udupi toll plaza; 4 dead

    Video: Speeding ambulance skids, crashes against Udupi toll plaza; 4 dead

    Video Icon