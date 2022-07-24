Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISC Result 2022: Class 12 results likely to be declared today; know websites, how to check marks and more

    Students will be able to check their ISC 12th Result on the board's official website, cisce.org, after the results are announced. Students may also verify their 12th grade results at results.cicse.org. 

    New Delhi, First Published Jul 24, 2022, 10:55 AM IST

    The Indian School Certificate, ISC Class 12 Result 2022 is expected to release shortly. According to reports, the ISC 12th Result for Semester 2 Exams would be released today, July 24, 2022. An official announcement about the ISC Class 12 Result 2022 date is expected on the official website - cisce.org - soon. However, if the result is not announced by today as reported, the ISC 12th Result will be issued on Monday, July 25, 2022.

    Students will be able to check their ISC 12th Result on the board's official website, cisce.org, after the results are announced. Students may also verify their 12th grade results at results.cicse.org. To get their ISC 12th Result 2022, students must input their UID and index number. CISCE will announce the ultimate result for students, which will be a mix of their performance in Semester 1 and Semester 2.

    Various websites to check your marks

    • cisce.org
    • results.cisce.org

    Here are steps to check the scores

    • To get a marksheet, go to the official websites at results.cisce.org and cisce.org.
    • Select the result link. Select the ISC result link
    • Enter your unique ID, index number, and other needed information
    • ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Results will display on the screen - Download and print the ISC Semester 2 Results 2022.

    You can check your results via SMS; 

    Type ISC <space> seven-digit unique ID and send the message to 09248082883. On July 17, 2022, at 5 PM on a Sunday, the ICSE 10th Result 2022 was announced. 

    Last Updated Jul 24, 2022, 10:55 AM IST
