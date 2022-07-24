Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISC Result 2022: Class 12 results soon; know how to check marks through DigiLocker, SMS

    The Indian School Certificate (ISC) or Class 12 semester 2 result 2022 is expected to be announced shortly. Students may check their CISCE 12th semester 2 result 2022 on the official websites cisce.org and results.cisce.org after it is released. Here are some alternate ways to check results.

    ISC Result 2022 Class 12 results soon know how to check marks through DigiLocker SMS gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 24, 2022, 12:27 PM IST

    The Indian School Certificate (ISC) or Class 12 semester 2 result 2022 is expected to be announced shortly. Students may check their CISCE 12th semester 2 result 2022 on the official websites cisce.org and results.cisce.org after it is released. To download the Class 12 mark sheets, you will need the unique identification number and index number.

    In addition to the official website, students can obtain the ISC 12th result 2022 by mobile SMS service. Schools can get results by signing in to the CISCE's Careers site with the Principal's login ID and password. Students should be aware that they will get a combined marksheet for their performance in Semesters 1 and 2. Students would also obtain their final status of pass, fail, or ER as a result of this outcome.

    In the event that the official CISCE website is overloaded, students can use this alternate way to verify their scores.

    Also Read | ISC Result 2022: Class 12 results likely to be declared today; know websites, how to check marks and more

    Through DigiLocker

    Step 1: Navigate to digilocker.gov.in.
    Step 2: Log in with the credentials from your accounts.
    Step 3: Under the education tab, click on the CISCE link.
    Step 4: Go to the ISC Class 12 result 2022 page.
    Step 5: Your grade sheet will now appear on the screen.
    Step 6: Download the document and print it.

    Through SMS

    Step 1: Begin a new text message on your phone.
    Step 2: Enter your Unique ID and then ISC. For instance, ISC 1234567. (Seven Digit Unique ID)
    Step 3. Send a text message to 0924808288.
    Step 4: Your results will be sent to you through SMS.

    Also Read | IIT JAM 2023: Application process to begin on Sep 7; exam to be held on Feb 12

    Students must remember that in order to pass the ISC 12th Result 2022, they must secure a total of 33 percent marks in each subject and in overall aggregate as well.  The ISC 12th Exam 2022 for Semester 2 was held from April 26, 2022 to June 13, 2022. Once announced, the ISC Class 12 Result will be available online at cisce.org.

     

    Last Updated Jul 24, 2022, 12:27 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ISC Result 2022:Class 12 results likely to be declared today know websites how to check marks and more gcw

    ISC Result 2022: Class 12 results likely to be declared today; know websites, how to check marks and more

    IIT JAM 2023: Application process to begin on Sep 7; exam to be held on Feb 12 - adt

    IIT JAM 2023: Application process to begin on Sep 7; exam to be held on Feb 12

    AP PGECET 2022: Answer key objection window deadline extended; know details here - adt

    AP PGECET 2022: Answer key objection window deadline extended; know details here

    NEET-PG 2022: Counseling to begin from September 1; know details - adt

    NEET-PG 2022: Counselling to begin from September 1; know details

    MHT CET 2022: Admit card released; know how to download, other details - adt

    MHT CET 2022: Admit card released; know how to download, other details

    Recent Stories

    Delhi resident with no travel history admitted in hospital for Monkeypox 4th case registered in India gcw

    Delhi resident with no travel history admitted in hospital for Monkeypox; 4th case registered in India

    7 SEXY, BOLD pictures and video: Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez shows off her HOT curvy body RBA

    7 SEXY pictures and video: Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez shows off her HOT curvy body

    Pre-season friendlies: Raphinha sole strike sinks Real Madrid; Manchester City, Arsenal script big wins over Bayern Munich, Chelsea-ayh

    Pre-season friendlies: Raphinha's sole strike sinks Madrid; City, Arsenal script big wins

    Chhattisgarh Congress turf war reaches Delhi; Bhupesh Baghel, TS Singh Deo to meet top brass

    Chhattisgarh Congress turf war reaches Delhi; Bhupesh Baghel, TS Singh Deo to meet top brass

    Swine flu cases witness rise in Maharashtra know symptoms how to protect yourself and more gcw

    Swine flu cases witness rise in Maharashtra; know symptoms, how to protect yourself and more

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Abbakka Chautha, the first Indian queen who fought against colonial invaders snt

    India@75: Abbakka Chautha, the first Indian queen who fought against colonial invaders

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Inspiring story of Haipou Jadonang Malangmei, the legendary Naga leader snt

    India@75: Inspiring story of Haipou Jadonang Malangmei, the legendary Naga leader

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Backward castes who fought for Independence snt

    India@75: Backward castes who fought for Independence

    Video Icon
    Video Speeding ambulance skids, crashes against Udupi toll plaza; 4 dead

    Video: Speeding ambulance skids, crashes against Udupi toll plaza; 4 dead

    Video Icon
    Karnataka leg of the Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra flagged off

    Karnataka leg of the Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra flagged off

    Video Icon