ISC Result 2022: Class 12 results soon; know how to check marks through DigiLocker, SMS

The Indian School Certificate (ISC) or Class 12 semester 2 result 2022 is expected to be announced shortly. Students may check their CISCE 12th semester 2 result 2022 on the official websites cisce.org and results.cisce.org after it is released. To download the Class 12 mark sheets, you will need the unique identification number and index number.

In addition to the official website, students can obtain the ISC 12th result 2022 by mobile SMS service. Schools can get results by signing in to the CISCE's Careers site with the Principal's login ID and password. Students should be aware that they will get a combined marksheet for their performance in Semesters 1 and 2. Students would also obtain their final status of pass, fail, or ER as a result of this outcome.

In the event that the official CISCE website is overloaded, students can use this alternate way to verify their scores.

Through DigiLocker

Step 1: Navigate to digilocker.gov.in.

Step 2: Log in with the credentials from your accounts.

Step 3: Under the education tab, click on the CISCE link.

Step 4: Go to the ISC Class 12 result 2022 page.

Step 5: Your grade sheet will now appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the document and print it.

Through SMS

Step 1: Begin a new text message on your phone.

Step 2: Enter your Unique ID and then ISC. For instance, ISC 1234567. (Seven Digit Unique ID)

Step 3. Send a text message to 0924808288.

Step 4: Your results will be sent to you through SMS.

Students must remember that in order to pass the ISC 12th Result 2022, they must secure a total of 33 percent marks in each subject and in overall aggregate as well. The ISC 12th Exam 2022 for Semester 2 was held from April 26, 2022 to June 13, 2022. Once announced, the ISC Class 12 Result will be available online at cisce.org.