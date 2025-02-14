IIT JAM 2025 Provisional Answer Key will be released today, check easy steps to download

JAM 2025: The provisional answer key for JAM exam will be released today, February 14, 2025, on jam2025.iitd.ac.in. Candidates can challenge the answer key until February 20, 2025.

IIT JAM 2025 Provisional Answer Key will be released today, check easy steps to download iwh
Ishwi Singh
Published: Feb 14, 2025, 10:15 AM IST

JAM 2025: The provisional answer key for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM 2025) will be released today, February 14, 2025. The answer key for the exam will be made available on the official website jam2025.iitd.ac.in. Candidates appearing for the exam can download it by visiting the portal. Also, if any candidate feels that they have any objection to any question, then they can also register a challenge. For this, the candidates will be given time till February 20, 2025. Within the stipulated date, the candidates will have to register the objection by paying the fee.

IIT JAM 2025 Answer Key: How to download the provisional answer key 

Step 1: To download the Joint Admission Test for Masters Provisional Answer Key, visit the official website jam2025.iitd.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the IIT JAM 2025 Provisional Answer Key link available on the home page.
Step 3: Enter the login details. 
Step 4: Click on submit and your answer key will be displayed. 
Step 5: Download the answer key for future use. 

Also read: CMAT Result 2025: Common Management Admission Test result announced, check at exams.nta.ac.in

IIT JAM 2025 Result Date 

The Joint Admission Test for Masters will be announced in March. As per the official schedule released, the results will be released on March 19, 2025. After the results are announced, the score card will be made available for download on March 25, 2025. Also, the portals for admission will open from April 2, 2025. For more information, candidates can visit the official website.

Also read: UP BEd 2025: Registration to begin tomorrow for UP BEd entrance exam, here are key details you need to know

IIT JAM Exam 2025 Conducted on February 2

JAM Exam was organized by IIT Delhi on February 2, 2025. The exam is conducted specifically for seven subjects, including Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Mathematics (MA), Maths Statistics (MS) and Physics (PH).

