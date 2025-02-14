CMAT Result 2025: Common Management Admission Test result announced, check at exams.nta.ac.in

CMAT 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the CMAT 2025 results on their official website. Candidates can check their scores using their application number and date of birth.

CMAT Result 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the CMAT 2025 result. The results have been made available by NTA on the official website exams.nta.ac.in. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check the result using the application number and date of birth.

The Common Management Admission Test was conducted on January 25. The exam was conducted at 178 examination centres in 107 cities. 74,012 candidates had registered for this exam and out of them 63,145 appeared for the Computer Based Test (CBT). The total attendance in the exam was 85.32 percent. The complete detailed notification regarding the exam result is available on the official website.

CMAT Result 2025: The answer key

The answer key and question paper for the CMAT exam were released by NTA on January 31, 2025. Candidates were given a chance to raise objections on this answer key till February 2, 2025. After reviewing the objections by the expert panel, the final result has now been announced and can be viewed by candidates on the portal.

CMAT Result 2025: Steps to download

Follow these simple steps to check Common Engagement Admission Test Result 2025

Step 1: Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT/.

Step 2: Now, clink on 'CMAT Result 2025' link the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your login credentials here.

Step 4: Your CMAT result will be displayed on your screen.

Step 5: Save the PDF for future reference.

In the information released by the National Testing Agency, it has been said that the entire examination of both the shifts was conducted smoothly and successfully. If anyone has any query regarding the result, they can contact the NTA helpdesk at 011-40759000/69227700 or write to NTA at cmat@nta.ac.in. To get more information related to the exam, candidates are advised to visit the website.

