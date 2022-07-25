Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IIT JAM 2023 notification released, registration process to begin from Sept 7; Details here

    On September 7, 2022, the application procedure for the IIT JAM 2023 exams for several courses will commence. Candidates will be able to apply for the IIT JAM test once the link on the official website jam.iitg.ac.in is accessible. Candidates may apply for the Joint Admission Test for Masters till October 11.

    IIT JAM 2023 notification released at IIT Guwahati registration process to begin from September 7 Details here gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 25, 2022, 3:15 PM IST

    The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati, has issued the IIT JAM 2023 test schedule. On September 7, 2022, the application procedure for the IIT JAM 2023 exams for several courses will commence. Candidates will be able to apply for the IIT JAM test once the link on the official website jam.iitg.ac.in is accessible. Candidates may apply for the Joint Admission Test for Masters till October 11.

    Here are some important dates you need to know

    Start date for online applications: September 7, 2022
    The deadline to apply for IIT JAM 2023 is October 11, 2022.
    Date of the IIT JAM 2023 exam: February 12, 2023
    Admissions application period: April 11 to April 25, 2023

    Also Read | MPSC 2022: Registration process for medical officer begins today; know detail here

    Application fee: The application price is Rs 1800 for one exam paper and Rs 2500 for two test papers for all categories, and Rs 900 for one test paper for Female (All Categories) / SC / ST / PwD and Rs 1250/- for two test papers.

    IIT JAM is held for about 2300 seats in postgraduate and integrated postgraduate programmes at IITs, NITs, IISc, DIAT, IIEST, IISER, IIPE, JNCASR, SLIET. It is a computer-based test (CBT) for seven subjects: Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematical Statistics (MS), Mathematics (MA), and Physics (PH). Candidates may take one or both of the exam papers.

    Candidates for JAM 2023 will be required to sit for one or two subjects, and the question paper will comprise of objective type questions such as Multiple Select Questions (MSQ), Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), and Numerical Answer Type (NAT).

    Also Read: NEET-PG 2022: Counselling to begin from September 1; know details

    Last Updated Jul 25, 2022, 3:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    MPSC 2022: Registration process for medical officer begins today; know detail here - adt

    MPSC 2022: Registration process for medical officer begins today; know detail here

    KCET 2022: Result to be announced soon; deadline to upload 12th marks ends today - adt

    KCET 2022: Result to be announced soon; deadline to upload 12th marks ends today

    ISC Result 2022 Class 12 results declared know toppers pass percentage websites gcw

    ISC Result 2022: Class 12 results declared; 99.38 pass percentage, girls perform better

    NEET dress code row REET 2022 under scanner as aspirants made to remove dupattas cut sleeves gcw

    After NEET dress code row, REET 2022 under scanner as aspirants made to remove dupattas, cut sleeves

    ISC Result 2022 Class 12 results soon know how to check marks through DigiLocker SMS gcw

    ISC Result 2022: Class 12 results soon; know how to check marks through DigiLocker, SMS

    Recent Stories

    Maths makes you retarded,' says Janhvi Kapoor, gets trolled for her remark RBA

    'Maths makes you retarded,' says Janhvi Kapoor, gets trolled for her remark

    Mumbai police arrests man who allegedly threatened Katrina Kaif Vicky Kaushal drb

    Mumbai police arrests man who allegedly threatened Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal

    Dan Bilzerian is now married His latest post leaves internet baffled drb

    Dan Bilzerian is now married? His latest post leaves internet baffled

    Chess-playing robot damages opponent's finger during the tournament; find out what happens next - gps

    Chess-playing robot damages opponent's finger during the tournament; find out what happens next

    Mamata Banerjee ignored 3 calls made by Partha Chatterjee after his arrest report gcw

    Mamata Banerjee ignored 3 calls made by Partha Chatterjee after his arrest?

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Polygars, the greatest challenge to East India Company

    India@75: Polygars, the greatest challenge to East India Company

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Abbakka Chautha, the first Indian queen who fought against colonial invaders snt

    India@75: Abbakka Chautha, the first Indian queen who fought against colonial invaders

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Inspiring story of Haipou Jadonang Malangmei, the legendary Naga leader snt

    India@75: Inspiring story of Haipou Jadonang Malangmei, the legendary Naga leader

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Backward castes who fought for Independence snt

    India@75: Backward castes who fought for Independence

    Video Icon
    Video Speeding ambulance skids, crashes against Udupi toll plaza; 4 dead

    Video: Speeding ambulance skids, crashes against Udupi toll plaza; 4 dead

    Video Icon