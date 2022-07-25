IIT JAM 2023 notification released, registration process to begin from Sept 7; Details here

On September 7, 2022, the application procedure for the IIT JAM 2023 exams for several courses will commence. Candidates will be able to apply for the IIT JAM test once the link on the official website jam.iitg.ac.in is accessible. Candidates may apply for the Joint Admission Test for Masters till October 11.

Here are some important dates you need to know

Start date for online applications: September 7, 2022

The deadline to apply for IIT JAM 2023 is October 11, 2022.

Date of the IIT JAM 2023 exam: February 12, 2023

Admissions application period: April 11 to April 25, 2023

Application fee: The application price is Rs 1800 for one exam paper and Rs 2500 for two test papers for all categories, and Rs 900 for one test paper for Female (All Categories) / SC / ST / PwD and Rs 1250/- for two test papers.

IIT JAM is held for about 2300 seats in postgraduate and integrated postgraduate programmes at IITs, NITs, IISc, DIAT, IIEST, IISER, IIPE, JNCASR, SLIET. It is a computer-based test (CBT) for seven subjects: Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematical Statistics (MS), Mathematics (MA), and Physics (PH). Candidates may take one or both of the exam papers.

Candidates for JAM 2023 will be required to sit for one or two subjects, and the question paper will comprise of objective type questions such as Multiple Select Questions (MSQ), Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), and Numerical Answer Type (NAT).

