Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IIMC Alumni Association's UP chapter gets new executive committee

    The association organizes 'Connection' meetings every year in two dozen cities across the country and abroad.

    IIMC Alumni Association's UP chapter gets new executive committee
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Lucknow, First Published May 16, 2022, 8:56 PM IST

    Indian Institute of Mass Communication Alumni Association's Uttar Pradesh chapter's annual meeting program 'Koo Connections' was held in Lucknow. Chapter President Santosh Valmiki presided over the programme.

    Famous lyricist and storyteller Nilesh Misra, General Secretary Pankaj Jha, Organization Secretary Manendra Mishra, GST Officer Nishant Tarun, Dr Upendra Kumar and Archana Singh addressed the gathering. 

    Also Read: CLAT 2022: Want to ace the exam? Here are some tips, tricks to keep in mind

    The association organizes 'Connection' meetings every year in two dozen cities across the country and abroad. The first phase of the program, which started in Delhi on February 27, will conclude in Bangladesh's capital Dhaka on May 28. 

    On this occasion, a new executive committee of the Uttar Pradesh chapter was formed. Manendra Mishra was chosen as the president, Ranjit Sinha, Raghavendra Saini and Rashi Lal were named Vice President, Panchanan Mishra as general secretary, Manomahan Singh, Archana Singh, Imtiaz as secretaries and Prabhat Kumar as treasurer. 

    Besides these, Arun Verma was elected as organization secretary, Brahmanand, Raghavendra Shukla, Arya Bharat, Ravi Gupta, Pranesh Tiwari, Amit Yadav, Manish Shukla, Amit Kanojia, Bhaskar Singh, Shweta Rajvanshi and Vijay Jaiswal were elected executive members. 

    On the occasion, Ritesh Verma, the founding member of IIMCAA, gave details about the IFFCO IIMCAA Award, IIMCAA Scholarship, IIMCAA Schemes like Medical Assistance Fund, IIMCAA Care Trust and IIMCAA Group Insurance schemes.

    Also Read: Karnataka SSLC Results 2022: Know how to check, passing marks, other details

    Last Updated May 16, 2022, 8:56 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    CLAT 2022 Want to ace the exam Here are some tips tricks to keep in mind gcw

    CLAT 2022: Want to ace the exam? Here are some tips, tricks to keep in mind

    MET 2022: Phase 2 registration commences today, Learn to apply, details

    MET 2022: Phase 2 registration commences today, Learn to apply, details

    Karnataka SSLC Results 2022 Know how to check passing marks other details gcw

    Karnataka SSLC Results 2022: Know how to check, passing marks, other details

    CGBSE Board result 2022: Class 10th, 12th results declared - adt

    CGBSE Board result 2022: Class 10th, 12th results declared, Check toppers list

    CGBSE Board result 2022 Here s how to check Class 10th Class 12th result through SMS DigiLocker gcw

    CGBSE Board result 2022: Here's how to check Class 10th, Class 12th result through SMS, DigiLocker

    Recent Stories

    IPL 2022: BCCI's Sourav Ganguly backs this SRH star to make Team India debut soon snt

    IPL 2022: BCCI's Sourav Ganguly backs this SRH star to make Team India debut soon

    Is Urfi Javed controversies own child 5 times the actor grabbed headlines for wrong reasons drb

    Is Urfi Javed controversies own child? 5 times she grabbed headlines for wrong reasons

    Yash KGF: Chapter 2 is now available to rent on Amazon Prime Video for only... RBA

    Yash's KGF: Chapter 2 is now available to rent on Amazon Prime Video for only...

    tennis See you Paris Despite foot injury Rafael Nadal pumped to clinch 14th French Open crown snt

    'See you Paris': Despite foot injury, Nadal pumped to clinch 14th French Open crown

    Why did Megan Fox cut a hole in the 'crutch' of her jumpsuit? Read her SHOCKING reason RBA

    Why did Megan Fox cut a hole in the 'crutch' of her jumpsuit? Read her SHOCKING reason

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, LSG vs RR, Lucknow Super Giants-Rajasthan Royals: Marcus Stoinis is one of those players who has brute force - KL Rahul-ayh

    IPL 2022, LSG vs RR: "Stoinis is one of those players who has brute force" - KL Rahul

    Video Icon
    Thomas Cup 2022: You made 135 crore Indians proud, PM Narendra Modi tells victorious Team India-ayh

    Thomas Cup 2022: "You made 135 crore Indians proud," PM Modi tells victorious Team India

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans GT Mohammed Shami on white-ball cricket, Hardik Pandya, Umran Malik and more-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Have always bowled in white-ball cricket with full responsibility" - Mohammed Shami

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians-Chennai Super Kings: "MI lost many close matches this season" - Ishan Kishan ahead of CSK clash-ayh

    IPL 2022: "MI lost many close matches this season" - Ishan Kishan

    Video Icon
    Cyclone Asani: Golden chariot washes ashore Andhra coast

    Cyclone Asani: Temple-type structure washes ashore Andhra coast

    Video Icon