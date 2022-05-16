IIMC Alumni Association's UP chapter gets new executive committee

The association organizes 'Connection' meetings every year in two dozen cities across the country and abroad.

Indian Institute of Mass Communication Alumni Association's Uttar Pradesh chapter's annual meeting program 'Koo Connections' was held in Lucknow. Chapter President Santosh Valmiki presided over the programme.

Famous lyricist and storyteller Nilesh Misra, General Secretary Pankaj Jha, Organization Secretary Manendra Mishra, GST Officer Nishant Tarun, Dr Upendra Kumar and Archana Singh addressed the gathering.

Also Read: CLAT 2022: Want to ace the exam? Here are some tips, tricks to keep in mind

The association organizes 'Connection' meetings every year in two dozen cities across the country and abroad. The first phase of the program, which started in Delhi on February 27, will conclude in Bangladesh's capital Dhaka on May 28.

On this occasion, a new executive committee of the Uttar Pradesh chapter was formed. Manendra Mishra was chosen as the president, Ranjit Sinha, Raghavendra Saini and Rashi Lal were named Vice President, Panchanan Mishra as general secretary, Manomahan Singh, Archana Singh, Imtiaz as secretaries and Prabhat Kumar as treasurer.

Besides these, Arun Verma was elected as organization secretary, Brahmanand, Raghavendra Shukla, Arya Bharat, Ravi Gupta, Pranesh Tiwari, Amit Yadav, Manish Shukla, Amit Kanojia, Bhaskar Singh, Shweta Rajvanshi and Vijay Jaiswal were elected executive members.

On the occasion, Ritesh Verma, the founding member of IIMCAA, gave details about the IFFCO IIMCAA Award, IIMCAA Scholarship, IIMCAA Schemes like Medical Assistance Fund, IIMCAA Care Trust and IIMCAA Group Insurance schemes.

Also Read: Karnataka SSLC Results 2022: Know how to check, passing marks, other details